When is a cargo of oil certified “carbon neutral”?





Sweden’s Lundin Energy sold Italian refiner Saras what it said was the world’s first cargo of oil to be certified carbon neutral at the point of production. Oil companies are increasingly trying to market their products as cleaner in order to secure a future for the fossil fuel industry in a world where investors, activists and regulators are demanding action to end climate change. While Lundin crude from the Norwegian Edvard Grieg field has been certified carbon neutral for exploration, development, and so-called scope 1 and 2 emissions, the main emissions caused by end-use oil, or scope emissions 3, are not included. The Grieg field in the North Sea generates just 3.8 kilograms of CO2 emissions per barrel of oil equivalent, five times less than the global average, Lundin said. Residual emissions from producing the 600,000 barrels cargo amount to 2,302 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of which will be captured by a tree planting project in Mexico led by Amsterdam-based reforestation company Land Life, Lundin said. Lundin has previously said he will invest $ 39 million in an eight million tree planting project in northern Spain and Ghana as part of the company’s larger $ 750 million program to decarbonize its production. Trees planted in Spain and Ghana are expected to help the company achieve carbon neutrality in all of its production by 2025, he has already said. “The sale of ‘the world’s first certified carbon neutral produced oil’ is a milestone few, if any, producers will be able to replicate anytime soon,” Jefferies analysts said in a note to customers. A spokesperson for Lundin said that while Grieg cargo is sold at normal market price, without attracting a premium, the company still believes carbon certification sets it apart when it comes to buyers. “This was a one-time sale, but we intend to sell more carbon neutral cargoes from Edvard Grieg and (the) Johan Sverdrup (land) once they are certified,” a- he added. Lundin owns a 20% stake in Johan Sverdrup, operated by Equinor, the largest oil field in Western Europe. (Reuters report by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis edited by David Goodman)

