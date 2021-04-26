CBD company Voyager announces plans to float on the Aquis exchange growth market

Voyager, the health and wellness company formed to supply cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products, has announced the company’s intention to seek admission to trading on the growth market of the Aquis stock exchange. Admission is expected to take place in Q2-2021.

In February 2021, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign through Seedrs, raising 874,000 people.

This month, Voyager raised another 741,000 through a private fundraiser, including a 100,000 pledge from Greencare Capital plc, the Aquis-listed investment firm focused on medicinal cannabis and related fields.

Voyager was incorporated in November 2020 as a health and wellness company focused on CBD and hemp seed oil products. Companys directors believe there is a significant opportunity in the CBD market due to expected growth and ongoing regulatory changes.

Voyager CEO Nick Tulloch said: We believe this is an industry with significant growth potential and we have focused on building our product line alongside a robust approach to insurance. and compliance as a solid foundation on which to build the brand and the business. The Voyager team has extensive industry experience and our oversubscribed crowdfunding, along with strong support from our more recent fundraiser, underscores the considerable investor appetite for our approach.

During our crowdfunding campaign in February 2021, we made it clear to investors that our aspirations were to bring Voyager to the public markets when the time came. The progress the company has made, coupled with strong investor support, has enabled us to complete these plans much faster than we originally anticipated. We believe that Aquis provides an ideal platform for Voyager to continue building its profile and providing our investors with liquidity while maintaining Companys EIS status. “