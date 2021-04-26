Bitcoin recovers. Why might JP Morgan be right.

Text size





Bitcoin prices rise as another Wall Street bank appears to prepare an actively managed crypto fund for its private clients.

JPMorgan Chase



(ticker: JPM) may launch fund held by NYDIG this summer, the cryptocurrency website CoinDesk reported Monday.

A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on the report to Barrons.

Morgan stanley



(MS) began offering privately managed Bitcoin funds to high net worth clients in March. One of its funds, FS NYDIG Select Bitcoin Fund LP, has raised $ 29.4 million from 322 investors since April 8, according to a securities filing.

Bitcoin has fallen into a bear market but could recover. The price has gained 6.5% in the past 24 hours to reach around $ 53,700. Digital currency peaked at around $ 64,750 on April 14, then slipped 27% to $ 47,275 over the following days. Bitcoin trades 24/7 on a variety of exchanges, where prices reflect the trading volume and supply available on these sites.

According to CoinDesk, other cryptos were trading on Monday, Ether was up 7.4% to $ 2,490, while another crypto, XRP, was 14.8% ahead at $ 1.24.

Crypto trading has been particularly erratic lately. The initial offer of



Coinbase Global



(ticker: COIN), the first crypto exchange to go public, coincided with a surge in Bitcoin. But the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptos fell as investors worried about capital gains tax increases proposed by President Joe Biden.

Turkey may also have cooled the market by indicating that it will ban citizens from using Bitcoin and other cryptos for payments, although Turkey’s central bank official backed down over the weekend. end.

Bitcoin taxation remains a potential stumbling block in the United States. The IRS treats cryptos like property. As such, an investor who sells a crypto with a gain could be subject to capital gains taxes with every transaction.

Nonetheless, investments in Bitcoin and crypto infrastructure are only accelerating on the part of the large financial companies. A private crypto infrastructure firm, Securrency, said on Monday it had raised $ 30 million from investors, including



US Bancorp



(USB),



State street



(STT), and



WisdomTree Investments



(WTEF).

Initiatives are also underway to tokenize shares in crytpo formats. Crypto exchange Binance said on Monday that it plans to make Binance stock tokens from



MicroStrategy



(MSTR),



Apple



(AAPL), and



Microsoft



(MSFT) available for trading this week.

Some Wall Street banks, however, are highlighting the environmental costs of mining Bitcoin, which monopolizes electricity from all computers on the network that compete to process and verify transactions.

If you think crypto is clean, think again, $ 1 billion worth of entry into Bitcoin equals 1.2 million cars driven in a year, BofA Securities strategists wrote in a note on Friday.

Whether Bitcoin’s electricity consumption comes from fossil fuels like coal or clean energy like wind and solar is a matter of debate. China, where coal is plentiful and cheap, is a hotbed of mining activity. Miners can use a mixture of coal or renewables like hydropower in China, although precise data is not available.

Bitcoin supporters like ARK Invest, manager of the popular



L’Arche innovation



exchange-traded funds (ARKK) and payment app



Square



(SQ) recently released a white paper arguing that Bitcoin mining can be done cleanly, using renewable energy production that would otherwise be wasted.

They also argue that crypto-mining could actually simulate investing in solar technology by encouraging utilities to invest and play on the gap between Bitcoin prices and electricity prices. The last time energy companies got into commerce in a big way, things didn’t end well. (Think of Enron.) One can only hope this time is different.

Write to Daren Fonda at [email protected]