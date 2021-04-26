



Exxon Mobil Corp.’s proxy battle with a fund manager escalated after the activist investor accused the oil giant of obscuring the trajectory of its greenhouse gas emissions with dishonest reduction targets. Exxon’s primary carbon target of reducing upstream emissions intensity – a measure of pollution per barrel of oil produced – by up to 20% by 2025 is so small it doesn’t includes that approximately 10% of its overall carbon footprint, investment firm Engine No. 1 mentionned Monday in a presentation. Even if Exxon met the target, its emissions intensity would be 6% to 8% higher than in 2009-2010, according to its 81-page document. “Exxon Mobil has sought to mask long-term risk by distorting its long-term emissions trajectory,” the San Francisco-based company said. “Even by its own limited standards, ExxonMobil has backward and aims to do worse in 2025 than in 2010. ” The No.1 Engine launched a rare proxy contest against the West’s largest oil company in December after a decade of poor financial performance and a strategy the firm says fails to meet the needs of the energy transition. The fund only owns a 0.2% stake in Exxon, but has secured backing from the California State Teachers’ Pension System and the New York State Pension Fund. Exxon resisted the publication of a mid-century net zero emission target, insisting that oil and gas have a profitable future for decades to come, even as the world cuts emissions in line with the United Nations Paris Agreement on Climate Change. But the tone of the American company on environmental issues has changed dramatically in recent years, as calls from investors and the public to tackle climate change have multiplied. In February, Exxon launched a dedicated low-carbon activity focused on reducing emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy such as heavy industry. It came a few months later announcing a series of emission reduction targets including reducing methane intensity and eliminating routine flaring. Still, Exxon’s primary goal of reducing upstream emissions intensity is flawed, according to Engine No.1. It not only excludes customer emissions, which account for around 80% of the total, but also falls short. plus Exxon’s unexploited assets, nor its giant refining and chemicals businesses. In addition, the firm said that Exxon recently revised the baseline for the 2016 target upwards, which would make the target easier to achieve. Exxon “supports the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and the company’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “The pillars of ExxonMobil’s climate strategy, the company’s investments in low-emission technologies and actions taken to reduce emissions across its operations are consistent with these global efforts.” Exxon’s overall greenhouse gas emissions decreased 13% from 2011 to 2020 due to improvements in energy efficiency, reductions in flaring and ventilation, and impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic , the company said. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

