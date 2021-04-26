Calls from bond investors and planned sustainability bond issue NYSE: NYSE: SFL





SFL Corporation Ltd. (the Company or “SFL”) has mandated DNB Markets as joint bookrunner and sustainability structure advisor and Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as associate bookrunners to organize a series of calls to bond investors beginning Tuesday April 27. A senior unsecured 5-year sustainable development bond issue denominated may follow, subject, among other things, to market conditions. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance existing bonds and for general corporate purposes. April 26, 2021 Board of directors SFL Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda Investor and analyst contacts:

Aksel Olesen, CFO, SFL Management AS

+47 23 11 40 36

Andr Reppen, Senior Vice President and Chief Treasurer, SFL Management AS

+47 23 11 40 55 Media contact:

Ole B. Hjertaker, Managing Director, SFL Management AS

+47 23 11 40 11 About SFL SFL has unique experience in the marine industry and has paid dividends quarterly since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Companys fleet of over 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulk carriers, carriers. containers and offshore drilling platforms. SFL’s long-term distribution capability is supported by a portfolio of long-term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. Further information is available on the company’s website: www.sflcorp.com Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, many of which in turn are based on other assumptions, including SFL’s management review of historical operating trends, data in company records and other data. available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, since the assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that ” it will meet or realize those expectations, beliefs or intentions. . Significant factors which, in the Company’s opinion, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements include the strength of the global economies, currency and interest rate fluctuations, economic conditions general market conditions, including fluctuations in rental rates and vessel values. , changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC oil production levels and in world oil consumption and storage, developments in related technologies oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries that import raw materials and finished products and changes in the quantity and location of production of these products and finished products, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the performance of our charterers and other counterparts we deal with, timely delivery of vessels under construction within contract price limits, changes in govt rules and regulations measures or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability for ongoing or future litigation, general national and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or events and other significant factors described from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

