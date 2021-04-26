GlobalFoundries Relocates Headquarters to Saratoga County





Watch the full press event on the player above MALTA, NY (NEWS10) GlobalFoundries is moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley from California to New York. On Monday morning, GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Malta with New York Senator Chuck Schumer to make the announcement, which Schumer says will send a shock to the capital region and to a greater economy in the world. northern state. Local lab behind pandemic helps raise millions for state-of-the-art location

Caulfield said: As a native New Yorker, the son of a New York firefighter and a manufacturer at heart, I am personally proud to create the new GF headquarters in upstate New York. GlobalFoundries Fab 8, its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility, employs nearly 3,000 people. In 2020, the company announced an option to purchase land to expand the Fab 8’s footprint, and the Malta site is expected to reinvest $ 500 million, Caulfield said in a statement. Schumer says more investment in manufacturing, technological research and innovation will help the United States maintain a competitive economic advantage. Such an investment would mean more factories with more jobs for workers, and federal support would also reduce reliance on “dangerous” foreign technology. Schumer: Hundreds of tech jobs headed to Albany

The economic and national security risks posed by too much reliance on foreign semiconductor suppliers cannot be ignored, and upstate New York, particularly the Capital Region, which has a strong presence in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D, is the perfect place to develop this industry by leaps and bounds, Schumer said. GlobalFoundries are a critical thread in the fabric of the Capital Region, and their continued growth in the community means doubling well-paying jobs, supporting the entire regional economy and the leadership of upstate New York in the semiconductor industry. Senator Chuck Schumer The announcement comes as some of New York’s federal officials, including Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Jon Katkoto, ramp up investment and production of semiconductors. Why car prices are skyrocketing and may not come down for a while

Senator Schumer also unveiled a bipartisan Endless Borders (EFA) law. He says he funds science, technology and vocational training while strengthening economic and national security. He understands: $ 100 billion over five years to expand the National Science Foundation

$ 10 billion to support regional technology

Establishes a supply chain resilience and crisis response program

$ 2.4 billion to strengthen the Manufacturing USA network

A strategy mandated on national competitiveness and ingenuity in the fields of science, research and manufacturing

