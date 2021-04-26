90% of wind and solar could be economically competitive by 2030, new study finds

Text size





Wind and solar prices have collapsed over the past three years, meaning that by the end of the decade 90% will be economically competitive with fossil fuels, according to a report by UK think tank Carbontracker. Already, around 60% of the world’s solar resources and 15% of wind power are competitive. By 2030, it will be entirely solar and more than half of wind, the report says.

According to the study, existing technology can capture at least 6,700 petawatt hours (PWh) per year from solar and wind, more than 100 times the world’s energy demand. (One PWh is 1,000 times more electricity than one Terawatt hour, this is how most people measure demand for electricity. For example, the total global energy consumption in 2019 was 65 PWh.)

Carbontracker estimates that building enough solar panels to meet global energy demand would only represent 0.3% of the land, which is less than the area occupied by fossil fuels.

Kingsmill Bond, one of the report’s authors, spoke with Barrons about the results of the reports and how peak oil may already be behind us. UK-based Bond has extensive experience in financial markets as a former analyst and strategist for Deutsche Bank, Sberbank and Citibank covering oil companies and emerging markets. Today, as a Carbontracker energy strategist, he believes that the energy transition is the most important driver of financial markets and geopolitics in the modern era.

Barrons: Solar costs have fallen by 18% on average since 2010. What are the ramifications?

Link: In the last two to three years, we have entered a new world. We wanted to calculate the magnitude of the global potential [for wind and solar] and compare it to the size of fossil fuel resources. I wasn’t saying cover the earth. We have put together many different databases. We look at four different groups: on the one hand, countries where wind and solar potential is more than 1000 times the energy demand, and on the other hand, countries where it is less than 10. The sun is an energy. incredibly inexpensive. You can close the blinds, you can close the shutters, but the sun’s insanely cheap energy will find a way. Sun and wind cost between $ 20 and $ 30 per megawatt in top countries like Portugal and in the report we refer to average costs of $ 40 to $ 50. Its means to find ways to replace the alternative to fossil fuels. Rather than saying, oh in this country, or in this industry, it’s really hard to replace coal production, the report says there are a lot of places where energy resources are cheap.

You can install a solar panel on five square meters of land anywhere in the world and have as much energy each year as you would get a barrel of oil. You can do this inexpensively today. And all of a sudden, you’ve pulled out this cornucopia of entrepreneurial opportunities. Solar installations are increasing more than most people expect every year. If humanity is good at anything as a species, they figure out how to harness cheap energy.

Where are the countries where the renewable supply is only a small multiple of the energy demand?

Countries where supply is less than 10 times greater than demand represent only 6% of the world population: northern Europe, Korea, Japan and Singapore. The reason they are not particularly sunny, they are quite densely populated and have high levels of energy demand. This is why it is so difficult. The point is that in many other countries it is higher and easier. Morocco has 500. The United States has 41 and Portugal 45. You just have to go out and get it. There’s a subset of countries where it’s over 1000 times, as you would expect, that are relatively poor without high levels of population density and lots of land. Africa could become a renewable energy superpower.

What stands in the way?

The debate is framed in terms of the incumbent society, claiming that renewable energies are difficult, expensive and cannot be achieved in this or that country. We mean Stop. Think about it. It is a cheap energy resource, which is developing very quickly.

The obvious answer is technology transfer. But when you think of the US liquid natural gas producers roaming the world trying to whip people up with their extremely expensive LNG, what governments should do is encourage people to install and deploy solar panels. It is a political problem. How strong are the forces of power? You get a very clear fork. About 80% of the world lives in countries that import fossil fuels and 20% in suppliers like Russia, the Middle East and Australia. They [the latter] will be late in the transition. The entire elite live on fatty rents from fossil fuels.

The point is that for the 80% of us who live in importing countries, the political economy will shift over time in favor of deploying domestic renewable resources, because they are local, clean and create jobs. This is what you see in the new Bidens infrastructure plan. But imagine, that’s what people are going to do all over the world.

You are a former oil analyst. The International Energy Agency still sees total demand increasing until 2026. When is peak oil?

Personally, I think peak oil occurred in 2019. We have now reached a plateau in demand for fossil fuels. In 2022-2023, you return more or less to the demand of 2019. This plateau will last between 3 and 10 years. After that will come a cliff. All the growth starts to come from renewables. This is not as aggressive an observation as it sounds. It’s just the law of numbers. Whenever a new, fast-growing technology achieves a 3% market share in a slow-growing system, mathematically, then it will start to get a significant share of the growth. It’s pretty straightforward. Imagine you are increasing by 20% in a system with growth of 1%. If you have a 3% market share, then at 20% growth, you have a total growth of 0.6%, or 60% of the market growth. In 2019, the demand for fossil fuels from power generation fell. All the growth was already absorbed by non-fossil sources. Even before the crisis, you already found yourself in a situation where these fast growing technologies were starting to push out fossil fuels. Last year, solar and wind power increased by 20% during the pandemic. This is what is so exciting.

Thank you so much.