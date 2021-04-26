Reports: 5 million Americans missed second dose of COVID vaccine





With Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second injection.

WASHINGTON While the vast majority of Americans follow the two sets of COVID-19 vaccinations, more than 5 million Americans have failed to get a second dose, according to national reports. the New York Times and ABC News Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 8% of Americans who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines missed their second dose during their scheduled windows. The percentage of people not receiving their second dose, by CDC data, that’s more than double the 3.4% who missed their second dose in mid-February. I’m very worried because you need that second dose, said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Board. New York Times. Dr John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, told ABC News it’s not clear why so many Americans have missed their second dose. However, he said a few factors could include strong side effects dissuading individuals from getting the vaccine, work schedules, misinformation, or just technical issues that could make the difference. The New York Times said data for the second injection comes from the number of missed vaccines through April 9. It only covers people who received their first dose of Moderna on March 7 or a first dose of Pfizer before March 14. RELATED: Here’s How to Prepare Before the Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine RELATED: Falling Demand for Vaccines in the United States Has Led Some Places to Cut Doses The CDC says anyone who receives their first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine should receive their second vaccine 3 weeks or 21 days later. For the Moderna coup, Americans are advised to be vaccinated four weeks later, or 28 days after the first. According to the CDC, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Health officials, however, said a second dose of COVID-19 could be given for up to six weeks after the first dose, but only if needed. the CDC said that there is limited information on how well you will receive your second injection earlier than recommended or more than 6 weeks after the first injection. Dr Brownstein told ABC News that data could miss reports of a second vaccine if someone is inoculated at two different locations or obtains both from a new vaccination site. “We know that computer systems have a hard time communicating with each other and you can’t get the full picture of an individual,” Brownstein told ABC. About half of all U.S. adults have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to CDC data. However, some were given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was on hold for about a week after health officials learned that a handful of rare but dangerous blood clots occurred after a few people received the vaccine. Health officials lifted the break on Saturday. RELATED: With Health Experts OK, Many States Resume J&J Vaccine Use RELATED: United States Lifts Pause On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations The coronavirus is responsible for more than 572,000 deaths in the United States. Worldwide, more than 3 million people have died from the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

