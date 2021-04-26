Watch the Hyundai Ioniq 5 charge to 80% in 18 minutes with an impressive charge rate





Hyundai posted an interesting video of a real-time view of the Ioniq 5 charging to 80% of its state of charge in 18 minutes. The automaker flexes impressive charge rates. Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 5, a new electric car with truly amazing specs in a fun new form factor. In North America, it will come equipped with a 77.4 kWh, and with Hyundai being known for making truly efficient electric cars, it should translate into an impressive EPA lineup. But one of the most impressive features of the vehicle is the fact that it supports both 400 V and 800 V charging infrastructure, and can quickly charge with direct current up to 350 kW. At the time, Hyundai said that means it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, and today it shows that in a real-time charging video: Now in the video, you can see that the vehicle never reaches a load of 350kW, but that’s not really a problem. The charge rate seems to peak at around 220-230 kW between 30 and 50% of the state of charge. What is impressive is that the charge rate actually stays above 100 kW, and even above all above 150 kW, up to 80% of the state of charge. This should be very impressive for most EV owners, even Tesla owners who are used to seeing the charge rate drop below 100kW in these states of charge. It would be interesting to see what kind of charge rate it can maintain up to 100% state of charge, which happens when drivers go on long distance trips, but 10% to 80% is more representative of an average charging session. At 18 minutes, we are talking about a very reasonable waiting time when traveling. Again, it’s important to keep in mind that most recharges are done at home overnight, where weather is less of a problem. Hyundai has said the Ioniq 5 will be available in select regions from the first half of 2021, but has yet to confirm pricing. Below, a Facebook user in Korea uploaded a breakdown of loading speed in Korean: FTC: We use automatic income generating affiliate links. After. Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos