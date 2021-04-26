Business
As the NFT market grows, our students are learning in real time
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, exploded last year, with some auctioning off for millions of dollars. At Quinlan School of Business, our sports management students are at the forefront of the action.
NFTs are unique digital items that are struck on a digital ledger called a blockchain. The token owner has unique access to trade, sell or share their digital asset.
I’m just learning alongside my students in real time as we watch NFTs grow, says Zach Binkley, lecturer in sports management. Much like baseball cards, artwork, or other physical memorabilia, attachment grows the same for NFTs. NFTs are the collectibles that suit the mobile and social market.
NBA Top Shot pushes the limits
NBA Top Shot helps solidify what NFTs are and their growth potential. Also in beta, NBA Top Shot allows users to purchase packs ranging from 3 to 12 moments on NBA game reels and priced between $ 9 and $ 999. After purchase, users can see which moments they have in their pack.
NBA Top Shot has brought a new lease of life to the card memorabilia industry. Baseball cards haven’t changed much. Now that NBA Top Shot is taking off, the potential for growth is real, Binkley says.
Similar to baseball cards, Top Shot only hits a certain number of each moment, which creates scarcity. This creates an opportunity for basketball fans to expand their collection by purchasing moments in the market to add them to their collection.
Top Shot’s interactivity brings new people into the sport, Binkley says. History is taught again with highlights from the big names in the NBA. It revitalizes the world of sport.
Learn in real time
Binkley had been studying NFTs with his sports management students ever since NFTs first hit the market.
In my sports finance class in fall 2020, we discussed blockchain and cryptocurrency, data analytics and gamification, legal sports betting, and fantasy sports, Binkley says. NFTs were barely starting in the fall. At week 15 of the course, NBA Top Shot kicked off and we got to see it take off from there.
The Binkleys Spring 2021 Management 201 (Managing People and Organizations) course observed Dapper Labs, the blockchain company behind NBA Top Shot and other NFT brands, throughout the semester as the popularity of NFTs skyrocketed.
This created a great learning opportunity, says Binkley. Watching a startup grow faster than expected gave us a starting point to discuss startup culture, HR challenges, technical decisions, marketing and more, all in real time.
Look at future trends
NFTs are just taking off, many companies are still in beta testing, and others are just planning to launch. Binkley expects continued growth. Topps, the famous baseball card company, launched its MLB NFT platform on Tuesday, and the NFL and UFC both partnered with Dapper Labs to create their own.
Right now the market is really hot. NFTs will help souvenir markets grow over the next 10 years or so, but the heat will eventually subside, Binkley says. With higher volume as more and more NFTs are minted and traded, their rarity will disappear. As the market becomes saturated, things will slow down.
NFTs also blur the line between a hobby and an investment. Many collectors develop their collection as a hobby, with no intention of selling or trading their precious digital goods. But with some NBA Top Shot collections valued in the millions, collectors may have the opportunity to make a major profit.
NFT collectors ask the question, is it a hobby? Or is it an investment? It’s a particularly flexible market because it can do both, says Binkley.
