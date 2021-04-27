CalPERS to support all four activist leadership contestants in Exxon board fight





BOSTON (Reuters) – The California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) announced Monday that it plans to vote for the four leadership contestants of the No.1 engine on the Exxon Mobil Corps board of directors, bringing further support for the activist hedge fund in its proxy struggle with society. . FILE PHOTO: An Exxon Mobil Corp logo is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 24, 2018. REUTERS / Sergio Moraes CalPERS is supporting further board refresh due to ExxonMobil’s long-term financial underperformance and the need for greater depth of skills and experience on the board to address the significant challenges facing the company is facing, the pension fund said on Monday. The fund weighs in on what promises to be this year’s most watched challenge in boardrooms where Engine No. 1, a newly launched hedge fund, takes on one of the Americas best-known companies and pushes for better financial performance and a greater focus on clean energy. CalPERS said it will support all four of the No.1 engine nominees as it believes the board would benefit from additional expertise in both its core business and renewable energy technologies. The # 1 engine list for the 12-member board consists of Gregory Goff and Anders Runevad, respectively, former managing directors of oil refiner Andeavor and wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems; Kaisa Hietala, former head of renewable fuels at Finnish refiner Neste; and Alexander Karsner, the former US Assistant Secretary of Energy for Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Exxon, which is valued at $ 236 billion and has seen its price rise 35% since January, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CalPERS ‘announcement comes after the New York state pension fund told Reuters on Friday it would back the hedge fund. The California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) pension fund has publicly backed the No.1 engine since it unveiled its campaign late last year. As each side now strives to win investor support as the May 26 annual meeting draws near, No.1 Engine Says Exxon faces existential business risk because it has no plan. credible to protect value in an energy transition, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters. Exxon has pushed back past attempts to get it to change its policies and leadership, but pressure has mounted since the major U.S. oil producer posted a historic annual loss for 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit. reduces energy demand. To blunt investor criticism, Exxon has since December expanded its board of directors, pledged to increase low-carbon initiatives and said it will reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions. in the oil fields. In March, Exxon appointed activist investor Jeffrey Ubben and former Comcast Corp executive Michael Angelakis to its board of directors after adding Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, former CEO of Malaysian energy company Petronas, to the board more early in the year. CalPERS said he would vote against Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, former MetLife Inc CEO Steven Kandarian, former Caterpillar Inc CEO Douglas Oberhelman and former International Business Machines Corp CEO Samuel Palmisano. Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney

