AstraZeneca’s next COVID-19 vaccine headache? EU legal action for insufficient supply





When rumor broke last week that the European Commission was considering legal action against AstraZeneca for the delays in delivering its COVID-19 vaccine, it was not clear whether all member countries were in agreement. Now the bloc is moving forward with the approval of all its members. The commission confirmed Monday that it launched legal action against AstraZeneca late last week for failing to deliver its promised supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure on-time deliveries. timely, a spokesperson Told Reuters. The EU said the decision was unanimous among the 27-member bloc. AstraZeneca originally pledged to ship 90 million doses of its vaccine to Europe in the first three months of the year. But after struggling to upgrade its supply chain, the company reduced that projection to $ 30 million. The outlook has hardly improved since. AstraZeneca has announced that it will deliver 100 million doses by the end of June, well below the 300 million it had initially committed. Defending his company in January, Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, said supply contracts call on the company to do its “best effort” to deliver. The agreements do not require the delivery of a specific number of doses on a set schedule, he said at the time. RELATED: AstraZeneca Reduces Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery Targets To Europe Again AstraZeneca said in a declarationthat the EU legal proceedings were without merit and that the company “will welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible”. “AstraZeneca has fully respected the advance purchase agreement with the European Commission and will defend itself strongly in court,” the company said. The lawsuit is the final obstacle in the volatile relationship between AstraZeneca and the EU. Earlier this month, AstraZeneca ToldReuters held a positive meeting with the committee after being informed that the drug maker failed to respond to a complaint letter from the EU within the required 20-day deadline. Since then, however, the EU mentionned it would not exercise options for 300 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and its rival Johnson & Johnson and will instead move towards using the doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Now, in the EU’s latest row with AstraZeneca, the commission argues that the drugmaker has been unable to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure doses are delivered in a timely manner. “We want to ensure that there will be rapid delivery of a sufficient number of doses to which European citizens are entitled and which have been promised on the basis of the contract,” the spokesperson told Reuters. RELATED: EU Prepares Legal Action Against AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Shortcomings: Report At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, a majority of member states said they would support court proceedings, Politicoreported last week, citing six European diplomats. At the time, however, not all EU members seemed to agree on this decision. A handful of countries, including large members like Germany and France, have expressed concerns about the timing and purpose of legal efforts, according to the report. Some members felt it was not clear whether the lawsuit would lead AstraZeneca to honor its contractual agreements. On top of that, public discord between the EU and AstraZeneca could cast doubt on the vaccine against drugmakers, Politico reported. For AstraZeneca, the lawsuit follows other challenges with the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, including production hiccups and a probe into rare but serious blood clots.

