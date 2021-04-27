Business
Tesla Profits (TSLA); Beats on profit, leave the delivery outlook unchanged
Tesla Inc. made a record first quarter profit, bypassed a chip shortage in the industry, improved its manufacturing, and even made money with Bitcoin.
And yet shares of the electric vehicle maker fell 3.1% late in the day after the results were announced on Monday, a sign of the high expectations Tesla is now facing after an eight-fold gain in the stock’s. last year. Among analyst quibbles: Tesla has not offered a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.
CEO Elon Musk is striving to ramp up production and maintain Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, but competitors are moving aggressively. Musk said Monday’s demand was higher than ever, but without more numbers investors shrugged.
“Everything is fine, but there isn’t a lot of news and it wasn’t a blast,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. “Everything happened that people thought would happen.”
Bitcoin Boost
The company pulled a new lever to exploit the earnings for the quarter – Bitcoin – generating $ 101 million in revenue after selling roughly 10% of its holdings.
Bitcoin’s profit, regulatory credits and tax breaks contributed about 25 cents to Tesla’s adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, allowing the automaker to beat Wall Street’s average estimate of 80 cents, Dan Levy wrote , Credit Suisse analyst, in a note Monday. .
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla values Bitcoin as a way to store money while preserving liquidity, especially with traditional investment returns so low.
“We believe in the long-term value of Bitcoin,” he said on a conference call. “Our intention is to hold onto what we have for the long term and to continue to accumulate Bitcoin from our customers’ transactions when they buy vehicles.”
Bitcoingained up to 1.9% and traded above $ 54,000 after this reaffirmation of Tesla’s commitment to cryptocurrency.
The companydisclosed his purchase earlier this year and also said he would accept it as a method of payment. This surprise announcement helped increase Bitcoin’s legitimacy and spurred a rally in its value.
Chip shortage problems
Tesla’s results kick off a year in which the Palo Alto, Calif.-Based automaker will expand operations across three continents, including building new factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in shipments “on a multi-horizon of the year ”, which is consistent with its previousformulation. This implies deliveries of around 750,000 cars this year.
But that didn’t excite investors – and analysts who had hoped for further advice from Musk on the call were disappointed.
Tesla fell 2.5% to $ 719.86 at the end of secondary market trading. It closed the session up 1.2% at $ 738.20.
The companydelivered over half a million cars in 2020 andannounced deliveries of 184,800 cars worldwide in the first quarter, surpassing the last three months of 2020 by around 4,000 vehicles – despite a shortage of semiconductor supplies.
Learn more: The world is running out of computer chips. Here’s why: QuickTake
Tesla and other automakers have had to deal with strained supplies of chips and other materials, an unexpected headache that comes as they ramp up production to meet increased consumer demand amid the pandemic . Consultant AlixPartners said the chip shortage could cost automakers $ 61 billion in lost sales this year.
“It’s a huge problem,” Musk said on the call. “The first quarter saw one of the toughest supply chain challenges we’ve ever seen.
The CEO said he expects the shortages to continue to impact the business in the current quarters and into the third quarter.
EV pie growth
The EV market leader faces a new wave of competition from several new models launched this year by startups such asSupported by Amazon.com Inc.Rivian Automotive Inc. and established automakers includingGeneral Motors Co. andVolkswagen AG.
Tesla sought to reassure investors in its quarterly publication by noting the growing demand for electric vehicles and its own efforts to rapidly increase production capacity. “As more and more OEMs join our mission by launching electric vehicles, we believe that consumer confidence in electric vehicles continues to increase and more and more customers are ready to make the switch,” did he declaredeclaration.
Tesla’s first-quarter revenue rose 74% to $ 10.39 billion between January and March, close to analysts’ estimates of $ 10.41 billion. Regulatory credit sales reached $ 518 million this quarter, up from $ 401 million in the last quarter of 2020.
The company makes more money selling these credits to other car manufacturers than it does with its main business of manufacturing and selling cars. It’s a potential problem for Tesla as more established automakers begin to offer their own line of electric vehicles – and may not need to buy as many credits in the future despite tighter standards. global carbon emissions.
Tesla said it was improving and becoming more efficient at building cars. Its auto gross margin of 26.5% exceeded Bloomberg’s consensus of 24.2%. The company attributed this impetus to cost reductions that exceeded the decline in average selling prices.
Questions about a fatal crash
The companytook issue with concerns about a fatal Model S crash in Texas earlier this month, saying he believed someone was in the driver’s seat at the time. Tesla warned it had not been able to retrieve all of the vehicle’s data, contradicting early police comments that “no one” was driving. This led to speculation that Autopilot, Tesla’s name for its driver assistance function, was a possible factor in the fatal crash.
“We were able to see that the steering wheel was indeed warped, which led to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident,” said Lars Moravy, vice president of the Tesla’s automotive engineering, when calling for the company’s results.
The automaker is working with federal regulators in their investigations, Moravy said.
The crash near Houston killed two men and triggered probes by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Read more: Tesla Crash Spurs probe after two deaths with ‘no one’ at the wheel
– With the help of Edward Ludlow, Esha Dey and Tom Contiliano
(Updates with CFO commentary in eighth paragraph; Add details everywhere.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]