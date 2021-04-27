Tesla Profits (TSLA); Beats on profit, leave the delivery outlook unchanged

Tesla Inc. made a record first quarter profit, bypassed a chip shortage in the industry, improved its manufacturing, and even made money with Bitcoin.

And yet shares of the electric vehicle maker fell 3.1% late in the day after the results were announced on Monday, a sign of the high expectations Tesla is now facing after an eight-fold gain in the stock’s. last year. Among analyst quibbles: Tesla has not offered a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.

CEO Elon Musk is striving to ramp up production and maintain Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, but competitors are moving aggressively. Musk said Monday’s demand was higher than ever, but without more numbers investors shrugged.

“Everything is fine, but there isn’t a lot of news and it wasn’t a blast,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. “Everything happened that people thought would happen.”

Bitcoin Boost

The company pulled a new lever to exploit the earnings for the quarter – Bitcoin – generating $ 101 million in revenue after selling roughly 10% of its holdings.

More than Hyperdrive

Bitcoin’s profit, regulatory credits and tax breaks contributed about 25 cents to Tesla’s adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, allowing the automaker to beat Wall Street’s average estimate of 80 cents, Dan Levy wrote , Credit Suisse analyst, in a note Monday. .

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla values ​​Bitcoin as a way to store money while preserving liquidity, especially with traditional investment returns so low.

“We believe in the long-term value of Bitcoin,” he said on a conference call. “Our intention is to hold onto what we have for the long term and to continue to accumulate Bitcoin from our customers’ transactions when they buy vehicles.”

Bitcoin gained up to 1.9% and traded above $ 54,000 after this reaffirmation of Tesla’s commitment to cryptocurrency.

The company disclosed his purchase earlier this year and also said he would accept it as a method of payment. This surprise announcement helped increase Bitcoin’s legitimacy and spurred a rally in its value.

Chip shortage problems

Tesla’s results kick off a year in which the Palo Alto, Calif.-Based automaker will expand operations across three continents, including building new factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in shipments “on a multi-horizon of the year ”, which is consistent with its previous formulation. This implies deliveries of around 750,000 cars this year.

But that didn’t excite investors – and analysts who had hoped for further advice from Musk on the call were disappointed.

Tesla fell 2.5% to $ 719.86 at the end of secondary market trading. It closed the session up 1.2% at $ 738.20.

The company delivered over half a million cars in 2020 and announced deliveries of 184,800 cars worldwide in the first quarter, surpassing the last three months of 2020 by around 4,000 vehicles – despite a shortage of semiconductor supplies.

Learn more: The world is running out of computer chips. Here’s why: QuickTake

Tesla and other automakers have had to deal with strained supplies of chips and other materials, an unexpected headache that comes as they ramp up production to meet increased consumer demand amid the pandemic . Consultant AlixPartners said the chip shortage could cost automakers $ 61 billion in lost sales this year.

“It’s a huge problem,” Musk said on the call. “The first quarter saw one of the toughest supply chain challenges we’ve ever seen.

The CEO said he expects the shortages to continue to impact the business in the current quarters and into the third quarter.

EV pie growth

The EV market leader faces a new wave of competition from several new models launched this year by startups such as Supported by Amazon.com Inc. Rivian Automotive Inc. and established automakers including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.

Tesla sought to reassure investors in its quarterly publication by noting the growing demand for electric vehicles and its own efforts to rapidly increase production capacity. “As more and more OEMs join our mission by launching electric vehicles, we believe that consumer confidence in electric vehicles continues to increase and more and more customers are ready to make the switch,” did he declare declaration.

Tesla’s first-quarter revenue rose 74% to $ 10.39 billion between January and March, close to analysts’ estimates of $ 10.41 billion. Regulatory credit sales reached $ 518 million this quarter, up from $ 401 million in the last quarter of 2020.

The company makes more money selling these credits to other car manufacturers than it does with its main business of manufacturing and selling cars. It’s a potential problem for Tesla as more established automakers begin to offer their own line of electric vehicles – and may not need to buy as many credits in the future despite tighter standards. global carbon emissions.

Tesla said it was improving and becoming more efficient at building cars. Its auto gross margin of 26.5% exceeded Bloomberg’s consensus of 24.2%. The company attributed this impetus to cost reductions that exceeded the decline in average selling prices.

Questions about a fatal crash

The company took issue with concerns about a fatal Model S crash in Texas earlier this month, saying he believed someone was in the driver’s seat at the time. Tesla warned it had not been able to retrieve all of the vehicle’s data, contradicting early police comments that “no one” was driving. This led to speculation that Autopilot, Tesla’s name for its driver assistance function, was a possible factor in the fatal crash.

“We were able to see that the steering wheel was indeed warped, which led to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident,” said Lars Moravy, vice president of the Tesla’s automotive engineering, when calling for the company’s results.

The automaker is working with federal regulators in their investigations, Moravy said.

The crash near Houston killed two men and triggered probes by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read more: Tesla Crash Spurs probe after two deaths with ‘no one’ at the wheel

– With the help of Edward Ludlow, Esha Dey and Tom Contiliano

(Updates with CFO commentary in eighth paragraph; Add details everywhere.)