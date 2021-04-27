The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,170.56, up 68.23 points.) Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG). Materials. Up 29 cents, or 15.1%, to $ 2.21 on 27.9 million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up three cents, or 9.09 percent, to 36 cents on 16.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 46.10 on 9.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 20 cents, or 0.75%, to $ 26.80 on 6.8 million shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI). Materials. Down $ 1.74, or 18.05%, to $ 7.90 on 6.4 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up to one cent, or 5.13 percent, to 20.5 cents on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway. (TSX: CP). Down from $ 1.93 to $ 460.01. The competing bids for the U.S. Kansas City Southern Railroad each received a boost over the weekend, further complicating the rivalry between Canada’s two largest railroads. The transportation regulator in the United States said on Friday that a waiver of the merger granted in 2001 by KCS applied to the Canadian Pacific Railway, saying that a potential transaction between the two would not necessarily raise the same concerns and the same risks as other mergers. A merger between CP and KCS would result in the fewest overlapping routes compared to any other Class L railroad, the US Surface Transportation Board said. Meanwhile, the KCS board of directors unanimously decided on Saturday that CN Rail’s proposal of $ 325 per KCS share could lead to a superior proposal and agreed to open talks with the railroad. based in Montreal. CN’s bid is valued at US $ 33.7 billion, compared to US $ 25 billion from its rival Calgary. The US railroad’s decision to enter into discussions and negotiations with Montreal’s CN is justified given the financially superior offer, said Benoit Poirier, analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets. Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up 51 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $ 35.15. BCE’s unsuccessful bid for Shaw Communications Inc. has renewed speculation about other telecommunications companies that could be buyout targets for Bell, Rogers or Telus. BCE Inc. confirmed over the weekend that it had tried to outbid Toronto-based Rogers Communications Inc. as the company negotiated a friendly takeover of Shaw. If the Competition Bureau allows Rogers to buy Shaw and its Freedom Mobile division as proposed in March, there could be a flood of other deals, Carleton University professor Dwayne Winseck said on Monday. Winseck, director of a research project on concentration of ownership at Carleton, says that for years there has been speculation that Telus is interested in Saskatchewan-owned SaskTel, but that does not exclude the possibility that Bell is also interested. Likewise, there has been speculation that Bell and Telus, which already share parts of their wireless network with each other, could join forces in some sort of combination. Winseck said adding Freedom, Canada’s fourth largest wireless service provider, to Rogers holdings would increase concentration of ownership in a “very, very significant way” without mutual benefits to consumers. AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA). Up 53 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $ 22.10. The shares of AltaGas Ltd. are on the rise after announcing the sale of its US transportation and storage business for $ 344 million in order to better focus on its core energy infrastructure business and pay down debt. AltaGas announced the agreement to sell the assets to an entity owned by Six One Commodities LLC and Vega Energy Partners, Ltd., after markets closed on Friday. In a report, analyst Nate Heywood of ATB Capital Markets says the deal is positive because it allows AltaGas to reduce its leverage by exiting non-core assets. The company says the sale includes a number of contracts to transport and store natural gas, including around 31 billion cubic feet of leased and managed storage capacity. It produced US $ 21.2 million in normalized adjusted profit in 2020 and posted a five-year annual average of US $ 16.2 million. AltaGas says the deal does not include its 10% stake in the Mountain Valley pipeline in the eastern United States or its 5.1% stake in the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate extension. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 26, 2021. The Canadian Press







