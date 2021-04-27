UPDATE 2-Australia BINGO Industries accepts $ 1.8 billion buyout by Macquarie funds





* Shares climb 7.2% in heavy trade, hitting their highest level in 14 months * BINGO intends to declare a special dividend of AU $ 0.117 per share * MIRA offers BINGO shareholders two alternative transaction structures (rewritten throughout with actions, background and details) April 27 (Reuters) – Australian waste management firm BINGO Industries Ltd on Tuesday agreed to a $ A 2.3 billion ($ 1.79 billion) buyout from funds managed by Macquarie Group, raising its shares to a peak over 14 months. The waste management industry has seen a wave of deals lately, including a € 13 billion ($ 15.71 billion) merger of global giants Veolia and Suez, and the acquisition by Cleanaway Waste Management of certain Sydney-based Suez assets for A $ 501 million. In Australia, the government directed investment in the recycling and waste management industry ahead of the 2024 ban on the export of unprocessed waste plastics, paper, glass and tires, in the hope to create thousands of new jobs. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) offered BINGO shareholders an option between A $ 3.45 per share in cash and a combination of cash and stock at just under A $ 3.30 per share. Shares of BINGO, which also intends to declare a special dividend of A $ 0.117 before the deal goes through, soared to 7.2% in the first heavy trade at A $ 3.43. CPE Capital approached BINGO in January with MIRA, but reportedly recently dropped out. The private equity firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Elizabeth Crouch, chair of an independent committee formed by BINGO to review the deal, said she explored alternatives, including stand-alone value creation opportunities and alternative interest for bidders, but concluded that MIRA offered the most of value to shareholders. The alternative A $ 3.30 per share plan offers shareholders A $ 1.32 in cash less any special dividends, and the remainder in shares of an unlisted company that will own BINGO. BINGO has a fleet of more than 330 trucks in the states of New South Wales and Victoria, as well as recycling and collection facilities and landfill sites. 1 $ = 1.2824 Australian dollar 1 = 0.8277 euro Report by Arundhati Dutta and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Subhranshu Sahu

