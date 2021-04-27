Fox River grants stock options Canadian Stock Exchange: FOX.CN





TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fox River Resources Corporation (the Company) (CSE: FOX) announces that it has granted a total of 2,100,000 stock options (the “Options”) to directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each option may be exercised against one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.41 for a five-year term ending April 26, 2026. Subject to certain accelerated vesting provisions, one-third of the options will be vested immediately, a third will vest after 12 months, and the remaining third will vest 24 months after the date of grant. Following this grant, the Company has a total of 2,600,000 stock options outstanding. ABOUT FOX RIVER Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate project, located near Hearst, Ontario. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox Rivers’ profile on SEDAR, including NI 43-101 technical report dated April 11, 2016. For more information, please contact: Stephen D. Case

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 972-9222

www.fox-river.ca Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements Certain information presented in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources. and the company’s plans for the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of Fox River Resources Corporation, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility commodity prices, the associated risks. with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, reliance on regulatory approvals, uncertainty of securing additional funding, exploration risk and orders related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing this information, while believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, forward-looking statements should not be relied on unduly.

