GameStop completes its stock offering program on the NYSE: GME market





GRAPEVINE, TX, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (GameStop or the company) today announced the completion of its previously announced market share offering program (the ATM offering). GameStop revealed on April 5, 2021 that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to a maximum of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock from time to time through of the ATM offer. The company ultimately sold 3,500,000 common shares and generated aggregate gross proceeds before commissions and offering fees of approximately $ 551,000,000. The net proceeds will be used to further accelerate the transformation of GameStops as well as for general business purposes and to further strengthen the company’s balance sheet. Earlier this month, GameStop announced that it had issued an irrevocable redemption notice to repurchase $ 216.4 million principal amount of its 10.0% senior notes due 2023 on April 30, 2021. This voluntary prepayment will cover the entire amount of the outstanding 10% senior. Notes, which represents the entire long-term debt of the company. About GameStop. GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer delivering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally, including statements about ATM’s offering and the use of the product resulting therefrom, include statements that are predictive in nature and depend on or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as believe, plan, anticipate, projects, estimate, expect, hear, strategy, future, opportunity, may, will, should, could, potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to various factors. Further information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the business and financial results of the Company are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021. All filings are available at www.sec.govand on the Companys website at www.GameStop.com. Contact GameStop Investor Relations

