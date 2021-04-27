OK Boomer and Peter Pan, it’s wealth, not age | Voice of America

On one side of TikTok’s split screen was a middle-aged man, declaiming Gen Y and Gen Z are suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome.

They never want to grow up, he said, referring to the fictional character who fights as an adult.

Across the split screen, a teenager contemplated the rant before silently holding a notepad, and the phrase OK Boomer was born.

Since 2019, the #okboomer hashtag has been used 3.7 billion times on TikTok and has sparked a debate between baby boomers born 1946 to 1964 and Zoomers born in the 1990s to 2010s, who generously use the Zoom video conferencing app to find out whether age and generation are to blame for the ills of society.

Some observers think the debate is fundamentally illogical. The generations are rather wrong. The labels we use to casually slice up boomer, millennial, Gen X, Gen Z society are an almost useless way of thinking about politics, culture or business in America, wrote journalist Farhad Manjoo in The New York Times in 2019.

The very idea that tens of millions of people of different classes, races, and geographies might hold similar opinions on a range of subjects simply because they were born in the same 20-year period of American history, all that seems a bit too much. like astrology, right? He asked.

Niraj Dawar, professor emeritus of marketing at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, agrees, calling generational labels obsolete. The labels are useful if the generation shares characteristics, behaviors or events like a world war, he said.

Even so, generational tags cannot always be used to predict how people of the same age range will behave, buy or vote, he said.

You have two groups of millennials, one playing golf and the other not, he message VOA Student Union. Their golf game is very likely to be a better predictor of their other consumption than being a millennial.

And, in fact, being a golfer can mean that your consumption is more similar to that of other golfers. [say boomer golfers]than millennial non-golfers, he texted.

In the old days, generations counted every 20 to 30 years, as people generally went through the same stages of life: getting married around the age of 20, having children soon after, buying a house at 30, having grandchildren at age 50 and retire around age 65.



FILE – A man and woman walk under trees on a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco, July 3, 2017.

This allowed economists and academics to organize societies in a way most people could understand. But in the 1970s, those milestones began to change, with marriage and motherhood later occurring in the United States. Throwing globalization into the mix and grouping of people for demographic, academic, or marketing purposes has become less useful.

And some, like lawmakers Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandra Ocasia-Cortez, see the growing disparity in wealth rather than the pages of a calendar as the root of a conflict between the young and the old.

In the 1980s, US tax laws under President Ronald Reagan made it easier for those with the money to keep it and shifted collective public burdens, like higher education and infrastructure, to individuals through fees and tolls.

And the income and wealth gap between the richest and poorest households continues to widen, says the Pew Research Center in Washington.

High-income families were the only ones able to increase their wealth from 2001 to 2016, adding 33% to the median, Pew reported in January 2020. At the same time, middle-income families saw their median net worth decline by 20%. Low-income families suffered a loss of 45%.

Increasingly, life after 65 in the United States is an experience of aging in two worlds, with the affluent older people doing better and the less affluent part of the income distribution deteriorating, said Stephen Crystal, professor at the Institute for Health. , Health Care Policy and Research in Aging and School of Social Work at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Based on the economic experience of the people who are now in their middle years and who will be the future seniors, we can expect this problem to get worse, not better, he said.



FILE – Left to right, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Attend a debate of the Democratic primary in Las Vegas, in February. 19, 2020.

Senator Warren, a baby boomer, and Senator Sanders, who is actually older than baby boomers, say inequalities must be corrected so that all Americans can live with less financial burdens.

On March 1, Warren proposed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Law to reduce wealth inequality. The law would impose an annual tax of 3% on the equity of households and trusts exceeding $ 1 billion, and an annual wealth tax of 2% on households and trusts ranging from $ 50 million to $ 1 billion. dollars. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) and Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pennsylvania) were co-sponsors.



File – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., speaks with other lawmakers during a break in testimony from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23, 2019.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) also strongly supported the idea of ​​a wealth tax. In 2019, she called for increasing the tax rate to 70% on income above $ 10 million.

Ralph Sonenshine, assistant professor of economics at the American University in Washington, says the global reach of today’s tech companies has a bigger impact on the economy than age.

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were a generation before Mark Zuckerberg, Sonenshine noted. Microsoft, for example, went public in 1987 versus 2012 for Facebook. The growth of e-commerce and global globalization has allowed some businesses and individuals to build up fantastic wealth.

So while the proposed wealth tax would fall on baby boomers in their 70s and 80s, it would also impact people like Chad Richison, 49, who founded Paycom; Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, 57; Tesla founder Elon Musk, 49; Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, 47; and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 37, all on the world’s richest people list.

Higher taxes on wealth and income also have opponents, such as Donald Boudreaux, chairman of the economics department at George Mason University in Virginia. He says tax cuts in the 1980s boosted wealth through hard work.

I’m actually a supporter of the Reagan tax cuts, because one of the consequences of the tax cuts is that they allow productive people to keep more of what they produce, Boudreaux said. And so by encouraging people to work harder and for longer, and by encouraging people to invest more, it increases wealth for everyone.

Yet some see the country’s economic problems through a generational lens.

I’m not a fan of baby boomers, wrote Sean Illing in an online conversation with millennial colleague Helen Andrews, editor-in-chief at The American Conservative, who wrote Boomers: The Men and Women Who Promised Freedom and Delivered Disaster.

Andrews argued that millennials imitate baby boomers.

At some point you have to stop blaming your parents and also stop blaming yourself, and just say, where do we go from here? Andrews suggested. And his response?

If there is hope, it belongs to Gen X, she said, referring to the age group sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, born 1965 to 1980. So even though Gen X is getting older now, we still haven’t seen all they can do.