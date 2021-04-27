Connect with us

UBS takes $ 774 million in success with Archegos Meltdown

2 mins ago

UBS Group AG recorded an unexpected blow of $ 774 million following the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, joining US rival Morgan Stanley in surprise investors on the extent of the impact of the implosion of the US hedge fund .

The coup contributed to a $ 554 million drop in income from the Zurich-based bank’s global markets activity, eclipsing what would otherwise have been an increase in income on equity derivatives and spot stocks, according to a bank statement on Tuesday. Overall, the bank reported better-than-expected profit of $ 1.82 billion, even as Archegos reduced its net profit by $ 434 million.

Switzerland’s largest bank had been silent on Bill Hwang’s family office collapse for weeks as rivalCredit Suisse Group AG has disclosed some $ 5.5 billion in losses related to Archegos. Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of potentially large losses, whileGoldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo have all been successful in limiting or avoiding losses. Morgan Stanley has been criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a hit of $ 911 million at the time of its profits.

