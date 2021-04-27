UBS takes $ 774 million in success with Archegos Meltdown





Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here. UBS Group AG recorded an unexpected blow of $ 774 million following the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, joining US rival Morgan Stanley in surprise investors on the extent of the impact of the implosion of the US hedge fund . The coup contributed to a $ 554 million drop in income from the Zurich-based bank’s global markets activity, eclipsing what would otherwise have been an increase in income on equity derivatives and spot stocks, according to a bank statement on Tuesday. Overall, the bank reported better-than-expected profit of $ 1.82 billion, even as Archegos reduced its net profit by $ 434 million. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg Switzerland’s largest bank had been silent on Bill Hwang’s family office collapse for weeks as rival Credit Suisse Group AG has disclosed some $ 5.5 billion in losses related to Archegos. Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of potentially large losses, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo have all been successful in limiting or avoiding losses. Morgan Stanley has been criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a hit of $ 911 million at the time of its profits. The turmoil at Credit Suisse had given UBS CEO Ralph Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank battles a $ 4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself has seen his short term complicated by a Dutch investigation into his role in a money. – money laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV. The bank said it left its remaining exposure to Archegos in April and would suffer “intangible” related losses in the second quarter. “We are all clearly disappointed and take this very seriously,” Hamers said. “A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is underway and appropriate measures are in place to avoid such situations in the future.” Mike Mayo blames Morgan Stanley for secrecy on Archegos Hit Archegos’ coup lowered stock turnover by 20%, although it would have gained 48% excluding the coup. Fixed income transactions declined by about 37%. The world’s leading wealth management business performed better than expected, with before tax profit of $ 1.41 billion, compared to estimates of $ 1.19 billion. Recurring net commission income increased by 8%, mainly due to the increase in average commission-generating assets. Transaction-based income increased 6%, while net interest income decreased 3%. Hamers takes an in-depth look at areas where it can cut costs and digitize operations, including in the highly tactile sector of serving the world’s richest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s rich and rethink the markets in which the bank operates, with a focus on Asia. The bank has also appointed Mike Dargan as chief digital and information officer and Barbara Levi as group legal counsel, as Hamers begins to make changes on the board. Dargan joins the group’s board of directors on May 1, the bank said in a separate statement. Since his arrival in 2016, he has been responsible for group technology at the Zurich bank. (Add board change to eighth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

