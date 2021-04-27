Major Precious Metals Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan Canadian Stock Exchange: SIZE.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Major Precious Metals Corp. (Main precious metals or the Company) (CSE: SIZE | OTC: SIZYF | FRANKFURT: 3EZ) announces that it has entered into a Shareholder Rights Plan (the “Plan”) with National Securities Administrators Ltd., as Rights Agent. The plan comes into effect on April 26, 2021.

The plan was adopted to ensure that the shareholders of the company are treated fairly in the event of a takeover bid for the company’s common stock and that the board of directors and shareholders of the company will have sufficient time to evaluate any unsolicited take-over bid and, if applicable, evaluate and seek other alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The plan was not adopted in response to an actual or threatened takeover bid or any other proposal by a third party to acquire control of the company.

Under the Plan, one Right (a “Right”) will be issued and attached to each Common Share of the Company outstanding on April 26, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). A right will also be attached to each ordinary share of the company issued after the effective date. The plan is similar to shareholder rights plans recently adopted by several other Canadian companies. The plan is not intended to block take-over bids. The plan includes “authorized bid” provisions that will prevent the dilutive effects of the plan from working if a take-over bid is made through a take-over circular which, among other things, remains. open for at least 60 days. and is accepted by a fixed proportion of ordinary shares held by independent shareholders. The plan will be triggered by an acquisition, other than pursuant to an authorized offer, of at least 20% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Although the plan is effective immediately, the company has chosen to submit the plan for ratification by the shareholders of the company. The Company will request the ratification of the plan by the shareholders within six (6) months of the date of adoption. A summary of the main terms of the plan will be included in the management information circular to be sent to shareholders in connection with this meeting and a complete copy of the plan will be available under the company’s profile on SEDAR at www. .sedar.com. If the plan is not approved by the shareholders, it will terminate, along with the outstanding rights, and cease to be in force.

On behalf of the board of directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Paul Tnire, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President and CEO

Office 810-789 Pender Street West

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1H2

Phone: (604) 687-2038

[email protected]

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a junior Canadian mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a diverse portfolio of exploration properties in some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits in the world. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects near or near existing mining operations controlled by well established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and its common shares trade under the symbol “SIZE”. Additional information on the main precious metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

