Nervousness hits stocks ahead of Fed and earnings





FILE PHOTO: A passer-by wearing a protective mask reflects on the screen displaying the exchange rate of the Japanese yen to the US dollar and stock prices at a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID -19), in Tokyo, Japan on November 6, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and corporate earnings offset optimism about the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.01%. Australian stocks (.AXJO) fell 0.19% and China stocks (.CSI300) fell 0.08%. Tokyo shares (.N225) were down 0.23%. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures rose 0.2%. Pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.05%, German DAX futures fell 0.08% and FTSE futures fell 0.07%, indicating a soft start to the market. European session. Oil has rebounded after major oil producers stuck to their demand forecasts, but downside risks still exist due to spike in COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third largest oil importer . Analysts said some investors could take profits on stocks, but sentiment remains positive amid rising coronavirus vaccination rates in many countries. “There are two reasons to stay positive on equities and commodities,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co in Tokyo. “The global economy is expected to continue to strengthen and many advanced economies are heading for reopening due to advances in vaccinations.” However, despite encouraging signs, a bullish session on Wall Street failed to inspire Asian markets. The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) closed on Monday at record highs, fueled by heavy growth stocks before a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended down 0.18%. In extended trade, Tesla (TSLA.O) fell about 0.4% even after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first quarter revenue. Read more Equity sentiment in many markets has improved steadily this month amid forecasts that rising vaccination rates will allow more savings to return to normal activity. However, India is a matter of concern, which is grappling with an outbreak of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed its healthcare system. Read more Many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting that ended on Wednesday, where the US central bank is expected to confirm that it will maintain its easy monetary policy to support the economy. Bond traders are also closely watching a $ 62 billion auction of seven-year U.S. Treasuries later on Tuesday. The Treasury saw very weak demand in a seven-year debt auction in February, which triggered a sharp sell-off in the market across the world. The tickets also saw lukewarm, albeit improving, demand in March. Ahead of the auction results, seven-year yields edged up to 1.2689%, while benchmark 10-year yields edged up to 1.5774%. The dollar was confined to a narrow range as traders avoided taking large positions ahead of the bond auction and the Fed meeting. The yen retreated from a seven-week high against the dollar after the Bank of Japan lowered its consumer price forecast just a week after Tokyo and Osaka entered their third state of emergency following at a peak in coronavirus infections. Read more U.S. crude rose 0.74% to $ 62.37 per barrel and Brent crude rose 0.72% to $ 66.12 per barrel, but the rebound in oil may be limited due to concerns about the return of travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak in India. Bitcoin was little changed at $ 53,918. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency climbed nearly 10% on Monday, after five consecutive days of losses, following reports that JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) is considering offering a managed Bitcoin fund. Bitcoin had fallen almost a fifth from its all-time high earlier this month. Rival digital asset Ether was flat at $ 2,528. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos