Interim report January – March 2021 Stockholm Stock Exchange: ZETA

First Quarter – January – March 2021

Net sales decreased 14.3% to SEK 87.8 (102.4) million

SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 40.1 (39.5) million. From an organic standpoint, SaaS revenue grew by 2.2% at constant exchange rates

EBITDA amounted to SEK 11.4 (-6.2) million. Adjusted for acquisition cost, first quarter EBITDA was SEK 13.3 million

ARR amounted to SEK 173.5 million compared to SEK 160.3 million in the previous quarter

Operating profit amounted to SEK 3.1 (-15.5) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.08 (-0.56) and SEK 0.08 (-0.56) respectively

Important events during the quarter

ZetaDisplay Expands Cloud-Based Digital Signage Software Platform with Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Feature

ZetaDisplay announces that Hans van ‘t Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer

ZetaDisplay has renewed the digital signage contract with Randstad Netherlands for an additional three years until 2024

ZetaDisplay acquires NORDLAND systems GmbH with preliminary 2020 net sales of SEK 78.4 million, SaaS revenues of SEK 16.4 million and EBITDA of SEK 6.4 million

ZetaDisplay announces that the board of directors of ZetaDisplay AB has decided to conduct a review of strategic alternatives for ZetaDisplay with the aim of creating the best possible value for shareholders

Highlights after the quarter

ZetaDisplay announces that the publication of the interim report for January-March 2021 will be brought forward to April 27, 2021

ZetaDisplay receives Global Digital Signage Award for its SN installation in Oslo, Norway

CEO Commentary

Increased SaaS revenue and operational efficiency leads to high EBITDA

ZetaDisplay continues to increase its profitability and delivers a Solid EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021. In a cautious market, the EBITDA margin increases to 13.0 (-6.0)%, thanks to higher SaaS turnover, scalability in the organszation and continuous cost control. SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 40.1 (39.5) million and represent 45.7 (38.6)% of net sales. ARR amounts to SEK 173.5 million.

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 87.8 (102.4) million, down 14.3% from the same quarter last year. Sales of the project were 24.3% lower than the corresponding period last year. Gross profit increased to SEK 57.2 (54.0) million. Gross margin increased to 65.2 (52.7)% due to higher SaaS revenue. EBITDA for the period was SEK 11.4 (-6.2) million.

Continuous solid customer based

The clientele is intact and increasing, however, the demand for new projects remains cautious. Regulations and lockdowns in the company’s major markets are changing decision-making processes between customers. We regularly increase our delivery capacity and expand our offer, which strengthens the margin as well as our partnership with customers.

International framework agreements are developing according to our plan and confirming our unique position to deliver, operate and develop complex global digital transformation projects.

Expansion into the largest digital signage market in Europe

The acquisition of the German company NORDLAND systems GmbH in early March is part of the Group’s strategy to promote consolidation and growth in the European market. Nordland is a leading player in the largest digital signage market in Europe. The company has good profitability, stable and growing SaaS revenues and an attractive customer base. Integration has started and we are focusing on acquiring new sales, expanding the offering and transferring knowledge of the product and service portfolio.

Scalable and efficient organization delivered

The global function-based organization, introduced a year ago, has led to increased harmonization of working methods, an expansion of the range of products and services, as well as a strengthening of operational and to more efficient investments. Economies of scale increase our delivery capacity, creating added value for customers. At the same time, efficient investments lead to increased profitability, which allows us to continuously invest in our offer.

An example of new functionality for our products and service offerings is the investment in a Digital-Out-Of-Home application which was launched during the quarter. We will be making frequent new feature launches during the year to secure and strengthen our competitiveness. Our good financial situation and the high share of SaaS revenues create the conditions for the continuation of strategic investments.

Most of our employees still work from home. Thanks to good collaboration, great commitment, efficient systems and processes, the entire company remains in fully operational mode.

Outlook

As described in the year-end report for 2020, we anticipate a gradual normalization of demand in 2021. The first quarter has shown that decision-making processes are even longer than normal, however, we are seeing clear indicators of a return demand. We are participating in several major international tenders and believe the ongoing digitization in society will accelerate once the restrictions are removed. We maintain our positive view of a growing recovery in project sales in the second half of the year.

Our enhanced international delivery capabilities are well aligned with the company’s digital transformation and, through the acquisition of Nordland, we have opened up to expansion into German speaking markets (DACH). We are continuously monitoring our long-term financial goals of reaching SEK 200 million in SaaS revenue and SEK 100 million in EBIT by the end of 2022. These goals remain within reach.

I am very proud of our performance during the quarter, employee engagement, customer confidence and our progress on strategic priorities. We have grown as an organization during difficult times and have strengthened our offering and our position. We look forward to continuously driving the consolidation of the European digital signage market, both organically and through new acquisitions.

Malm, April 27, 2021

For Mandorf

President and CEO

This report has not been reviewed by the company’s auditor and is a translation of the original Swedish year-end report which was formally approved by the board of directors of Directors

This interim report contains information such as ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, under the authority of Per Mandorf, for publication on April 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President and CEO

Mobile phone: + 46 704-25 82 34

Email: [email protected]

Jacob Stjernflt, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile phone: +46 768-75 41 77

Email: [email protected]

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Mobile phone: +46 708-45 80 54

Email: [email protected]

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of the digital transformations of physical environments. We help stimulate people’s behavior at the point of decision in retail environments, public spaces and work environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive further market consolidation organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is headquartered in Malm. The company generates revenues of approx. 450 million SEK and employs 200 people in ten offices in six European countries and the United States. In total, the company manages more than 70,000 installations in more than 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information on www.ir.zetadisplay.com