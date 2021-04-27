South32 still sweating over approvals for thermal coal release





South32s’s March quarter results revealed that it had set aside $ 23 million for capital spending on its Dendrobium metallurgical coal mine expansion project in New South Wales. Spending estimates for the Dendrobium expansion were previously withdrawn after the billion-dollar project was rejected by the NSW Independent Planning Commission in February. Risk of dendrobium It is understood that South32 and the NSW government have discussed a way forward that does not involve the company having to restart an approval process that took five years the first time around. We are currently assessing the impact of the IPC decision on the transaction and undertaking a reduction in activity, South32 said. We plan to provide a new update before the end of the calendar year. In March, Mr Kerr said it was unusual that he had not been able to secure a meeting with New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian to discuss the future of the mine. South32 has warned that 2,200 jobs are at risk if it cannot get approval to extend the shelf life of Dendrobium until 2048. The IPC has rejected this extension due to concerns about the impact on quantity and water quality. South32 declined to answer questions about Dendrobium and discussions with the NSW government or the sale of its South African coal business. The diversified miner and alumina producer said it increased its net cash position from $ 242 million to $ 517 million in the March quarter, thanks to strong operating performance and improving material prices. raw. The result included returning US $ 90 million to shareholders through its ongoing share buyback program. Looking ahead, we expect the global economic recovery combined with fiscal stimulus to continue, leading to a rebound in demand for metals and supporting higher prices for many of our key commodities, Kerr said. . South32 set year-to-date production records at Brazil Alumina and Australia Manganese and raised South African manganese production forecast by 10 percent. Production from Illawarra’s metallurgical coal operations increased 17 percent year-over-year and South32 raised production guidance by 10 percent for its Cannington silver and lead mine in Queensland . In a note to clients, analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada said the sale of South Africa Energy Coal was the main catalyst for the full year for South32. The sale is expected to increase the group’s margins, reduce capital expenditures and eliminate rehabilitation liabilities by US $ 875 million.

