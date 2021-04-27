UBS takes unexpected $ 774 million hit at Archegos, eclipsing the pace of first quarter profits

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS reported a $ 774 million surprise hit on Tuesday by the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, highlighting a 14% rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations, at the world’s largest wealth manager.

The charge by Switzerland’s largest bank comes as Archegos’ losses continue to trickle down to global banking, with Japans Nomura posting its biggest quarterly loss in more than a decade on Tuesday due to its relationship with the fund disaster.

We are all clearly disappointed and take this very seriously, said Ralph Hamers, Managing Director of UBS, of the loss of his prime brokerage business linked to the default of US clients. Although the client has not been named, it is widely believed that this is Archegos.

A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is underway and appropriate measures are in place to avoid such situations in the future, he said.

UBS shares were reported down 1.15% in pre-market trading activity.

The bank, which has so far received little scrutiny over its involvement in Archegos and previously declined to comment on any related positions, said on Tuesday that earnings from its prime brokerage business had reduced net profit by $ 434 million in the first quarter.

Still, net income of $ 1.824 billion for the first three months of 2021 exceeded median expectations of $ 1.591 billion in a survey of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.

UBS also posted better-than-expected profit before tax in the first quarter, as increases from frantic trading and the exceptional results achieved at the start of the coronavirus crisis last year helped offset Archegos’ blow.

Hamers, who took over from longtime boss Sergio Ermotti in November, was hired to help boost banks’ digitization efforts after a successful stint at ING.

But his UBS debut, widely hailed as an opportunity to prepare the bank for a more tech-driven future, was complicated by a Dutch criminal investigation into his role in money laundering failures at ING.

Hamers plans to unveil new strategic initiatives when he meets with analysts at 0800GMT on Tuesday, focused on making UBS a faster, more customer-centric, digital native company focused on sustainable investing.

Simplifying its setup and further digitization efforts are expected to generate roughly $ 1 billion in gross savings per year by 2023, said the bank, which is to be reinvested in growth initiatives.

The bank has also carved out a new leadership-level role as Chief Digital and Information Officer, promoting group chief technology officer Mike Dargan in a move that Hamers said would help the bank achieve its strategic ambitions in the digital and technological space.

UBS has taken a back seat in financial headlines in recent months, after a series of painful missteps at its closest rival, Credit Suisse, sparked losses, layoffs and polls at Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

Credit Suisse was hit by more than $ 5 billion by the Archegos debacle, which caused losses among a panoply of global banks and an inflammatory sell-off of stocks when it defaulted on margin calls in late March .

Given the good first quarter results, we felt there was no need (to disclose our losses related to Archegos) at the time (the default was first revealed), Hamers said in a statement. interview with Bloomberg TV.

The bank does not intend to abandon its prime brokerage activity after the debacle, he added.

It had liquidated all remaining positions in April, the bank said in a statement, and would record losses related to the second quarter which are insignificant for the group.

Taking a cautious approach to the second quarter, the bank said it expects customer activity levels to decline from the highs seen in the first three months of the year, partially offset by an increase in recurring costs it generates on the management of clients’ investments due to the rise in asset prices.

RECORD CUSTOMER ACTIVITY

UBS derives most of its profits from advising and managing money for the world’s wealthy, while maintaining small global investment banking and asset management operations.

It only conducts retail and corporate banking in its home market.

This business model has borne fruit in 2020, as its portfolio of low-risk loans – consisting mostly of mortgages and loans to the rich, as well as a smaller portion of business and personal loans in its domestic market. prosperous Switzerland – suffered fewer losses than many street peers.

Now, in the first three months of 2021, the bank has again exceeded its financial targets due to record activity in its client franchises and as a smaller, more risk averse investment bank it has helped to cushion the blow of Archegos but also reaped fewer rewards. stellar capital markets activity displayed by peers

US banks posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter, with Goldman Sachs increasing profits six-fold and Morgan Stanley increasing profits by 150% despite disclosing a loss of nearly $ 1 billion on Archegos.

UBS, however, saw the investment bank’s pre-tax profit fall by 42% due to the Archegos charge and more modest revenue growth in the rest of its trading activities.

Wealth management saw profits rise 16% as loan growth and high transaction levels helped cushion the impact of falling and persistently low interest rates.

The bank saw $ 36.2 billion in new customer inflows from high net worth clients, pushing invested assets to $ 3.108 billion.

Its asset management unit, meanwhile, recorded the largest gains across all banking divisions, increasing profits by 45% thanks to a strong investment environment.