GOGL Oslo Stock Exchange Subsequent Offer Final Results: GOGL

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE COMMUNICATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

April 27, 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the publication of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the “Company) of April 26, 2021 regarding the preliminary results of the subsequent offer (the “Subsequent offer“).

On the basis of the subscriptions received at the end of the subscription period within the framework of the Subsequent Offer, a total of 2,710,377 shares were allocated in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus of April 14, 2021. In As a result, the Company will issue 2,710,377 new shares at NOK 53.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of NOK 143.6 million.

The notification of allotments under the subsequent offer and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be distributed to the relevant subscribers in a separate letter addressed to each subscriber today. The payment date for the Offered Shares is April 29, 2021.

Subject to receipt of full payment, the new shares are expected to be issued around May 3, 2021 and delivered to subscribers’ VPS accounts on or around May 5, 2021.

The new shares issued in connection with the subsequent offer are restricted shares under United States securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States. US Securities Act (defined below). Accordingly, the new shares are subject to the general conditions, including transfer restrictions, set out in the subscription form.

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, which is part of DNB Bank ASA, act as managers for the subsequent offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS acts as legal advisor to the company. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company with respect to U.S. law and MJM Limited acted as legal counsel to the Company with respect to Bermuda law.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

Important information:

The press release is not intended for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly or indirectly, in or in Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States). States and the District of Columbia). This press release is an announcement published in accordance with legal information obligations and is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. It is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except as an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering of the securities in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. No copy of this announcement is in progress and may not be distributed or sent to Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. The issue, exercise, purchase or sale of subscription rights and the subscription or purchase of shares of the Company are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. Distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves and observe these restrictions. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and for no one else in connection with the Subsequent Offer and will not be liable to anyone other than the Company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice regarding the Subsequent Offer and / or any other matter mentioned in this press release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release and any material distributed in connection with this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and circumstances which may not prove to be correct. A number of important factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please see the information we file and provide to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties. The information presented here is valid only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.