HSBC profits rise 79% as vaccine rollout sparks cautious optimism

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings PLC reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and released $ 400 million it had set aside to cover bad debts induced by a pandemic, as successful vaccine deployments in the United States United and Britain have fostered better economic prospects.

FILE PHOTO: An HSBC bank logo is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the borough of Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States October 19, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo

However, HSBC has warned that uncertainty about the global recovery means that it is unlikely to maintain that level of reduction in the $ 3 billion bad debt allowance it made a year ago when the pandemic. settled down.

We remain relatively cautious and have retained about 70% of the reserve building we achieved last year, CFO Ewen Stevenson told Reuters.

You expect some to relax over the next year or so, but we’re not sure we’re going to see a repeat of what we just saw, Stevenson said.

Europe’s largest bank by assets on Tuesday reported pre-tax profit of $ 5.78 billion for the three months ended March 30, up from $ 3.21 billion a year ago and well above an average analyst forecast of $ 3.35 billion compiled by the bank.

However, this compared to $ 6.21 billion during the same period in 2019, showing that the lender still has some way to go to return to pre-pandemic profit levels.

The bank, which makes most of its profits in Asia, said its credit losses for 2021 would likely be lower than the medium-term range of 30 to 40 basis points it forecast in February.

HSBC stock rose nearly 1% in London, among the best performances of the benchmark FTSE and echoing earlier gains of its Hong Kong-listed stocks.

We are more optimistic than we were in February, we expect GDP to rebound in all the economies we operate in this year, Managing Director Noel Quinn told Reuters, citing the successful deployment of vaccines to the United States and Britain as a key factor.

PRESS PRICES

HSBCs have improved their outlook and earnings are paler compared to US rival JPMorgan, which earlier this month announced a 400% increase in quarterly profit and released more than $ 5 billion in bad debt provisions.

This partly reflected the heavy reliance of European lenders on global interest rates to make money, something she announced in February that she would try to address by switching to higher paying businesses, such as as wealth management.

Hibor, HSBC’s most profitable benchmark lending rate in Hong Kong, was near its 10-year low for much of the quarter, and lender revenues fell 5% overall, these low rates compress loan income.

HSBC is not alone in feeling the squeeze in net interest margins, which again tightened slightly in the quarter, but other banks with huge investment banking arms were able to capitalize on the surge in transactions over the past year, said Susannah Streeter, analyst at online investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

HSBC also said on Tuesday that it was continuing negotiations to sell its retail banking business in France, but no final decision has been made. Reuters reported last month that HSBC had entered final negotiations to sell the business, which has 270 branches, to private equity firm Cerberus.

Likewise, the lender had no update on progress on divesting its equally underperforming US retail banking business.

HSBC is the first of the major UK banks to report its first quarter results. Lloyds Banking Group is due to report on Wednesday, Standard Chartered and NatWest Group on Thursday and Barclays on Friday.