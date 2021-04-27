How to invest in the stock market to make money

April 27, 2021



There is no doubt that we are all concerned with knowing how to invest our money and maximize our returns. Investments in general, and perhaps even riskier ones like the stock market, can scare people and they shouldn’t be. You have to lose the fear of managing your personal finances to improve our quality of life. To achieve what is called financial freedom, we cannot leave our savings in the bank’s checking account.

There are many ways to invest your money and make it generate more, but in this text I would like to focus on investments in the stock market and, to put it simply, only in the stocks of the company without going into the details of ‘other more complicated products. Step by step .

Many geographies and possibilities

You must first understand that investing in the stock market is not limited to bankers like those shown in films like The wolf of Wall Street and it is not limited to the Mexican Stock Exchange located on Reforma Street. Today there are many digital platforms that are even commission free and that we can all invest in from a few thousand pesos in different geographies. For example, in New York there are several exchanges such as S & P500 or Nasdaq, the first has larger or more consolidated listed companies and the second has listed companies mainly with strong technological components and still with a long way to go. Browse. You can also invest in emerging markets such as China in companies listed in Hong Kong or in various stock exchanges in European Community countries such as France, Spain or Italy.

Know the companies in which you invest

Information is essential. You cannot invest in a company without first studying its market, its sector and its evolution or its expected evolution in the years to come, the management team of the company and the news of the company in general. . It is important that when you decide to invest in a business it is for the long term and that it is an informed decision based on how you think the business is going to do the job in the medium to long term. There are many pages and sources that put together useful information to do this research before you decide to invest in this business.

Diversification

One way to reduce the risk of your investments is to have a well-diversified portfolio. That way what you are going to realize is that if for some reason a company is doing very badly, the impact on your portfolio is less and the more stocks there are, different companies from different sectors. , industries, sizes and the like, the less they have. the risk will have your wallet. For example, imagine that you are investing in a company that for some reason gets into a regulatory problem, in which case it is very likely that the value of the stock will drop significantly and if this is your single investment, then the impact is 100% linked to your total portfolio. Another example is that you are invested in several companies, but in one industry and this industry by X or Y contracts or suffers from a problem as it will be the same for the different companies in which you are invested in this industry and if you are only invested in stocks of that industry, because again, the effect it will have on your portfolio will be significant. I recommend having two or three different portfolios with different investment approaches and in each of them between 12 and 20 companies.

Long-term vision and emotional intelligence

The best way to think about your investments is to plan them over a long term horizon, at least 5 years. The reason for this recommendation is that to get significant returns on your investment without too much risk, it is easier to invest in companies with good long-term potential. Markets can have corrections or even financial crises that last for months or years and you never know for sure when that will happen; However, what you may know is that this is a temporary situation and sooner or later the market will return to an uptrend. If you look at the chart of an index like the ones we mentioned earlier, S & P500 or Nasdaq, you will see that they have suffered big drops – like the one in 2000 with dotcom – but over time looking at with wider time horizons they returned to their previous levels and even increased considerably. I do not recommend playing the financial operator, better to choose industries or companies that you consider to have a lot of potential and bet on them for 5, 10 or 30 years.

For example, look at how the Nasdaq, when COVID-19 lockdowns began, lost almost 40% of its value in a matter of months. If you had invested your money in a short time frame or if you had not controlled your emotions, you could have lost a lot of money.

But now let’s look at the big picture and see where the index value stands today. From its worst post-crisis Covid moment to February 2021, the index has risen by more than 100% in value. You should also take advantage of these moments, and if your liquidity allows it, and it is always recommended to have at least 20% of your savings liquid just for this, even to increase your position in companies that you consider to be stronger. In other words, not only would you not have lost 40% of the value of your portfolio by not selling, but that same portfolio would have increased by 30% from the highest value before this stock market crash and also if you had bought more stocks, As Warren Buffett says, when there is blood in the streets, these positions would have increased by more than 100% in a few months.

Look for forward-looking trends

Another important recommendation is not to see which companies are successful today, for the same reason that we want to invest in the medium and long term, but to see which companies will be successful tomorrow. What will be the next Amazon? Some industries that are very interesting to my taste are robotics, biotechnology, and electric vehicles. Within 5 years, the levels of evolution of medical problems which are reached thanks to biotechnology will be gigantic. Think of the companies that were the first to manufacture the Covid vaccine with methods that had not been used before and also in record time? Who will be the next company to cure cancer thanks to these technological advances? Or in the case of the auto industry with electric vehicles, there are clearly some companies that we all know will be among the winners, but what other companies working in this industry in the future will be huge? Who is working on new technologies to supply batteries to those who are the future giants of the automotive industry?

Hope these recommendations can be of use to you and add value to your financial life. The purpose of this text is to encourage people to do more research on how they can get more value for their money. We need to start generating a better culture of investing and saving, which can ultimately dramatically improve people’s quality of life and we will all benefit from it.