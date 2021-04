Whitbread Eyes Staycation Bounces Back After Posting $ 1.4 Billion Annual Loss

Premier Inn hotel signage can be seen outside the Durham North branch in County Durham, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS / Lee Smith

Premier-Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L) posted an annual loss of £ 1bn ($ 1.39bn) on Tuesday, but said he expects demand to rebound significantly stay this summer as the limits of COVID-19 in Britain are relaxed. Whitbread, which also owns the Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block chains, said revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31 fell by nearly three-quarters, pushing its shares down 3% in exchanges in the morning. The UK hotel industry has suffered during the pandemic, with travel and entertainment spending severely constrained by government measures to stop the spread of the virus. Britain’s latest lockdown is still being eased, with hotels and cinemas only due to open on May 17 at the earliest, according to a four-step plan drawn up in February. Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination program, in which more than half of Britons have so far received at least one vaccine, would support the return of holidaymakers to Whitbread hotels in tourist spots, said Executive Director Alison Brittain. “We will definitely be hiring this summer for seasonal work for the coastal destinations that are going to be full,” she said on a call with reporters. Coastal and other tourist sites make up about 15% of Whitbread hotels. Brittain also said the company plans to add around 4,000 to 5,000 new rooms in the UK and Germany over the next year to take advantage of post-pandemic opportunities in markets where smaller players may not have the resources needed to develop. The company, which does most of its business in the UK, said more than 92% of its hotels in the country are now open after occupancy rates at all of its hotels fell to 23% in January and at 29% in February. Whitbread reported a pre-tax legal loss of 1.01 billion pounds ($ 1.40 billion) for 2020, down from a profit of 280 million pounds a year earlier. The adjusted loss was £ 635.1million, compared to a company consensus of £ 688million. Sales fell 71.5% to 589.4million pounds, against an average analyst estimate of 616million pounds. (1 USD = 0.7201 pound) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

