Orion Group Interim Report 1-3 / 2021 Helsinki Stock Exchange: ORNBV

The turnover amounted to 269 million euros (280 million euros in 13/2020).

The operating result is 75 (84) million euros.

The profit before tax was 75 (83) million euros.

The equity ratio was 54% (69%).

ROCE before tax was 38% (39%).

ROE after tax was 35% (33%).

Basic earnings per share was 0.42 EUR (0.48).

The cash flow per share before financial items is 0.19 EUR (0.34).

The outlook for 2021 remains unchanged. Orion estimates that net sales in 2021 will be slightly lower than in 2020 (net sales in 2020 were € 1,078 million). Operating profit is estimated to be lower or significantly lower than in 2020 (operating profit in 2020 was 280 million euros).

KEY FIGURES

1-3 / 21 1-3 / 20 Switch % 1-12 / 20 Net turnover, in millions of euros 268.7 279.9 -4.0% 1,078.1 EBITDA, in millions of euros 86.0 98.6 -12.8% 336.5 % of net sales 32.0% 35.2% 31.2% Operating profit, in millions of euros 75.0 84.4 -11.1% 280.1 % of net sales 27.9% 30.1% 26.0% Profit before tax, in millions of euros 74.8 83.4 -10.3% 278.3 % of net sales 27.8% 29.8% 25.8% Profit for the period, in millions of euros 59.6 67.4 -11.6% 219.9 % of net sales 22.2% 24.1% 20.4% R&D expenditure, in millions of euros 25.1 26.8 -6.4% 123.2 % of net sales 9.3% 9.6% 11.4% Capital expenditure, millions of euros 12.0 10.3 + 16.1% 48.5 % of net sales 4.5% 3.7% 4.5% Net interest-bearing liabilities, in millions of euros -214.9 -185.0 + 16.2% -185.8 Basic earnings per share, in millions of euros 0.42 0.48 -11.6% 1.56 Cash flow per share before financial items, EUR 0.19 0.34 -43.1% 1.85 Equity ratio,% 53.8% 68.9% 66.7% Gear,% -34.2% -22.0% -25.4% ROCE (before taxes),% 38.2% 38.8% 34.8% ROE (after tax),% 35.0% 33.2% 29.1% Average workforce over the period 3 328 3,304 + 0.7% 3,337

Chairman and CEO Timo Lappalainen:

Strong first quarter as exceptional circumstances continue

At the start of 2021, the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic still prevail. For Orion, this means continuing to focus on the health and safety of our employees and ensuring continuity of production, product availability and patient safety in ongoing clinical trials.

In January and March 2021, Orion’s revenue was € 269 (280) million and operating profit was € 75 (84) million. As expected, they fell below the robust comparison period where the spike in demand for pharmaceuticals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales and profits. The Specialty Products unit had a good quarter even though, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions implemented in various countries, the prevalence of seasonal illnesses such as common influenza was lower than normal and there had a decrease in non-critical procedures. and medical appointments. The pandemic and the consequences of the associated restrictions also negatively impacted the net sales of Easyhaler products. Despite competition from generics, the decline in net sales of Dexdor has been slower than expected, with demand for intensive care sedatives remaining above normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, Simdax sales declined from the strong comparison period due to a decrease in expected hospital visits caused by the pandemic and, in some markets, due to lower prices. The sales performance of Parkinson’s disease drugs and the strong increase in net sales of Nubeqa were in line with expectations. The decline in Animal Health’s net sales is attributable to the expiration of the major Scandinavian distribution agreement last year, but this decline was however mitigated by the timing of partner deliveries at the start of the year. The very strong growth of Fermion and contract manufacturing is mainly due to the schedule of specific Fermion deliveries.

The decrease in operating profit is mainly due to lower gross margin behind the comparative period. The change is mainly explained by the very high sales volume induced by the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of last year and the fact that products with above-average margins, like Dexdor and Simdax, accounted for a considerable share. of these sales. Operating expenses in the first quarter were lower than in the comparative period, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which served to slow the decline in operating profit.

Orion’s major clinical development projects have progressed as expected during the review period, although the ongoing pandemic still results in additional work in the projects. For example, patient enrollment was initiated for the phase II clinical trial ODM-208 as well as for the joint phase III ARANOTE clinical trial of darolutamide with Bayer.

Global pharmaceutical supply chains have performed quite well from Orion’s perspective throughout the pandemic, and so far we have not experienced any of the feared disruptions or shortages. To our knowledge, no disruptions or shortages are also expected to affect the outlook for the remainder of 2021. However, as the pandemic continues, broader concerns are emerging for global supply and logistics chains. of goods and raw materials. Any disruption can have unexpected and sudden ramifications, which can be felt as a shortage of ingredients, supplies and equipment needed in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and as a rise in prices.

During the period under review, we continued our systematic work to achieve Orion’s strategic growth objective. In addition to building future organic growth, we have allocated more resources to business development in recent years and are continually evaluating products and businesses as targets for potential acquisitions.

Outlook for 2021 (provided on 9 February 2021)

Orion estimates net sales in 2021 to be slightly lower than in 2020

(net turnover in 2020 was € 1,078 million).

Operating profit is estimated to be lower or significantly lower than in 2020

(operating profit in 2020 was 280 million euros).

