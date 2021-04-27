FDA May Consider Banning Menthol Cigarettes In Response To Citizen Petition





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, packets of menthol cigarettes lie on a table on November 15, 2018 in New York City. The USFood and Drug Administration proposes a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Menthol cigarettes represent 35 percent of cigarette sales in the United States. (Illustration photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WNCN) In 2013, a citizen petition filed by the Public Health Law Center and its partners, called on the FDA to ban menthol in cigarettes. Now, about eight years later, the FDA is finally expected to respond to the litigation with a unique regulatory tool that allows the public to ask the agency to consider policy changes that could result in a ban on tobacco products. On January 12, just weeks before the FDA deadline, the Public Health Law Center and 22 public health partners completed the 2013 citizens’ petition with 78 additional studies supporting the ban of menthol in cigarettes for the protection of public health. The FDA requested a 90-day extension on the January petition to review new evidence submitted by the Public Health Law Center and its partners. According to the Center, this new deadline for an FDA response was set for April 29. The 2013 petition was filed in response to a FDA study who concluded that there is overwhelming scientific evidence showing the catastrophic health effects of menthol. Since the FDA’s Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act 2009, which gave the FDA the authority to regulate tobacco products, the Center says the agency has collected information additional rather than acting. Despite the now massive build-up of scientific publications confirming that removing menthol cigarettes from the U.S. tobacco product market would protect public health and reduce health disparities, the agency has never acted on this petition. indicates the citizen petition. The Public Health Law Center and its partners say the FDA’s only appropriate response to the petition is to immediately initiate regulations to ban menthol cigarettes. Now is the time to act, the petition reads. According to the Washington Post, some anti-tobacco activists fear the agency’s momentum is enough because the Biden administration is doing it. not yet a permanent commissioner of the FDA. Janet Woodcock, who until recently headed the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and served on the FDA’s nicotine steering committee, is acting commissioner. Read the entire petition here.

