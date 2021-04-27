UPM completes the composition of its audit committee Helsinki Stock Exchange: UPM





UPM-Kymmene Corporation Exchange News Release (Other information disclosed according to Exchange Rules) April 27, 2021 at 09:15 EET UPM completes the composition of its audit committee The board of directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation today decided to complete the composition of its audit committee by appointing Emma FitzGerald as the fourth member of the committee. The appointment is made following the resignation of Ms. FitzGerald from her position as CEO of Puma Energy Ltd., which allows her to be available for the work of the Audit Committee. Ms. FitzGerald is also a member of the Compensation Committee of the Boards of Directors of UPM. The composition of the Audit Committee after the appointment of Ms. FitzGeralds is as follows: Kim Wahl, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Emma FitzGerald, member of the audit committee and of the remuneration committee

Jari Gustafsson, member of the audit committee

Marjan Oudeman, member of the audit committee. According to the board’s assessment, all members of the committee are independent of both the company and its significant shareholders, so that the audit committee meets its respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Code of Conduct. corporate governance. UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations UPM, media relations

Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EET

Phone. +358 40 588 3284

[email protected] UPM

We provide renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils in six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As an industry leader in accountability, we are committed to meeting the United Nations 1.5 ° C trade ambition and science-based goals to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual turnover is approximately 8.6 billion euros. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore Beyond fossils.www.upm.com Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils

