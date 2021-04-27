The Board of Directors issues 38,747 new ordinary shares Stockholm Stock Exchange: BETCO





Regulatory notice no. 12/2021 Reference is made to regulatory version 2/2020 Better Collective acquires the main esports platform HLTV.org published on February 28, 2020. In accordance with the share sale and purchase agreement concluded between Better Collective and the sellers of HLTV.org, the board of directors has decided to make part of the payment of the earnout for the 2020 financial year in shares. In accordance with the authorization mentioned in paragraph 4.1 of the Better Collective A / S bylaws, the Board of Directors has decided to issue 38,747 new ordinary shares of Better Collective A / S, equal to shares with a par value of 387 , 47 EUR. The new shares were subscribed by the sellers of HLTV.org ApS at a price per share of 233.19 SEK calculated on the basis of The volume-weighted average price of Companys shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from April 9, 2021 to April 22, 2021 inclusive; and

SEK / EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on April 22, 2021 The price per share is approximately 6% higher than the closing price on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The new shares will be issued by VP Securities under the Company’s ordinary ISIN code DK0060952240 and will be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm after registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will result in a dilution of approximately 0.1% for the existing shareholders of Better Collective A / S. The total share capital of Better Collective A / S following the issue is a nominal value of 469,840.72 EUR of shares composed of 46,984,072 shares with a nominal value of 0.01 EUR each. Contact

Head of Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

E-mail: [email protected] This information is information that Better Collective A / S is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information has been submitted for publication, through the contact person mentioned above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on April 27, 2021. About Better Collective

Better Collectives’ vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology, which has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting advice, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collectives’ portfolio includes websites and products, among others betexpert.com, the trusted home of expert tipster advice and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). British Columbia Regulatory Announcement # 12_2021 Share Increase 2021.27.04.docx

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos