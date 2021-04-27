Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $ 15 / hr





President Joe Biden will continue his push for a national minimum wage of $ 15 on Tuesday with an executive order that increases wages to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contractors, according to senior White House officials. The move will raise the current minimum wage of $ 10.95 by almost 37% by March of next year and will continue to tie future increases to inflation. It will apply to federal workers, from cleaning and maintenance staff, to food service contractors and laborers, to overworked workers who were previously excluded from the last increase under former President Barack Obama. White House officials insist it will not increase costs to taxpayers because of the benefits, including increased worker productivity. Biden has expressed his belief that strong unions and higher wages can resuscitate America’s middle class while helping to reduce economic and racial inequality, and the executive order is his final step in support of the organized labor movement. Biden has often been called the most pro-union president of all time by labor groups. On Monday, he signed another order to create a White House task force that will promote unions and organizing, which will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris. The move was an important attempt to use federal government resources to help stem a decline in union membership in the country. Read more Since taking office, Biden has also ousted government officials whom unions have called hostile at work and reversed Trump-era rules that weakened worker protection. He even appeared in a video alluding to workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama to vote to form a union – an effort that was unsuccessful. Biden tried to insert a federal minimum wage of $ 15 into the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed in March, but it was rejected on a procedural matter by the Senate parliamentarian. The move to raise base salaries for federal contractors was a demand Biden made of his administration in the early days after taking office and he vowed to keep pushing for it. It is based on an order issued by former President Obama, which demanded that federal contractors be paid $ 10.10 an hour indexed to inflation. This rate is now $ 10.95 per hour. “This would not lead to a reduction in employment … but would improve the productivity of workers and then create better quality work by improving the health, morale and effort of workers,” said a senior official at administration. The administration official said the impact of the order had been reviewed by Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors, which said the move would help employers reduce staff turnover and lower recruiting costs and training. Biden’s latest executive order will require all federal agencies to include the increase in new contract solicitations by January 30, 2022. In two months, they will be required to implement base salary in new contracts. The ordinance also indexes the increase in inflation after 2022 and ends the minimum wage tip for workers such as those providing seasonal recreation services, catering servers and shuttle drivers. It also insures $ 15 an hour to disabled federal contractors. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

