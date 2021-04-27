Change of management London Stock Exchange: OSB





LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 PLC OSB GROUP

(the company) Board changes PLC OSB GROUP (OSB) announces the appointment of Simon walksis as Non executive Director OSB GROUP PLC announces today the appointment of Simon Walker as Non-Executive Director, with effect from January 4, 2022. Simon Walker has significant experience in financial services. He joined KPMG in 1980 and was named a partner of the company in 1992, before leading the National Building Societies and Mortgage Practice, then became a banking partner in financial risk management. He has particular experience in mortgages, SME lending, risk management and regulation in the banking sector. Simon graduated in Law from University College London and is a Chartered Accountant. Simon is a non-executive director of Leeds Theater Trust Limited. Simon walker mentionned, I am delighted to join the OSB Group Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the high quality senior team to build on the strong performance of the Group and capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. David Weymouth, President mentionned, We are delighted that Simon is joining the board and I, along with the rest of the board and the management team, look forward to working with him as the OSB Group continues to grow as a leading specialty mortgage lender. For and on behalf of PLC OSB GROUP

Jason elphick

Group legal director and general secretary Media inquiries: PLC OSB GROUP

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973 Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959 Additional information: No matter relating to the appointment of Simon Walker should be disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The directors have decided that at the time of appointment, Simon Walker will be independent. In making their decision, the Directors concluded that there were no other relationships or circumstances that could affect its judgment and that relationships or circumstances that might appear to do so are not considered material. The appointment is for an initial period of three years and subject to three months notice by both sides. The expected time commitment is two and a half days per month, although this may be more important at the start and during times of high business activity. The appointment will be subject to regulatory approval and the election of Simons and subsequent annual re-election by the shareholders of OSB GROUP PLC. About OSB GROUP PLC OSB started its activities as a bank on February 1, 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On October 4, 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiaries. On November 30, 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company of the OSB group. OSB is a retail lending and savings group licensed by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group presents its reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

