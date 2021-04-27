London Stock Exchange CEO salary hike faces shareholder vote





LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – Shareholders in the London Stock Exchange Group are set to reject a 25% salary hike for CEO David Schwimmer amid higher than expected costs for integrating the $ 27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv, said a shareholder advisory service. The exchange holds its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday and publishes its quarterly results. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said that concerns have been identified in connection with the acquisition of Refinitiv, in particular over higher than expected integration costs. As such, despite the expected strategic and financial benefits of the transaction, the relevance and timing of the proposed salary increase does not appear to be sufficiently justified, ISS said in its April 15 memo. Shareholders will seek to reassure LSEG’s results that there will be no more surprises over the costs of integrating Refinitiv, a deal that turned the 300-year-old stock exchange into a primarily financial data company. The LSE said Refinitiv has transformed the company into a much bigger, more complex and truly global business. After careful consideration and extensive consultation with major shareholders, the compensation committee proposed a base salary increase for David Schwimmers to reflect the increased responsibilities and scope of the role, a spokesperson for the exchange said. Based on the comments received from shareholders, the Committee also decided to increase the minimum shareholding requirement for the CEO. Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, has a 15% stake in LSE following the Refinitiv deal. Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos