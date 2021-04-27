Merck appeals to five Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 production





FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a door of the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, USA July 12, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid (Correct a typo in the company name in paragraph 7) (Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, to expand production and access to its investigational drug COVID-19 . The partnership will license companies to supply molnupiravir Mercks to India and more than 100 low and middle-income countries following emergency approvals or clearances from local regulatory agencies, Merck said. Merck said the move was aimed at helping tackle the new wave of COVID-19 in India, which has reported more than 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past six days. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said Monday it will give India at least 450,000 vials of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, and help boost production in the country. Mercks’ non-exclusive production pacts for molnupiravir are made with companies such as Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and private companies Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Hetero Labs Ltd. Molnupiravir is an antiviral therapy that Merck is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of outpatient COVID-19 patients. Merck decided to focus on its COVID-19 drugs after two vaccines failed to generate the desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January. (Correct a typo in the company name in paragraph 7) Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Edited by Ramakrishnan M. and Shinjini Ganguli

