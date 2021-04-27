Growth and change of COVID-19 until 2030

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Reportlinker.com announces the publication of the report “Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030” – https://www.reportlinker.com/ p06064487 /? utm_source = GNW

, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH and Panasonic Corp.

The global electric bicycle market is expected to grow from $ 18.46 billion in 2020 to $ 19.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly driven by business resumption and adaptation to the new normal while recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which previously led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, the remote work and closure of business activities which resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 26.3 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 7%.

The e-bike market consists of the sale of e-bikes and related services for the purpose of transportation, the e-bike has a built-in electric motor, pedals and rechargeable batteries for propulsion of the transmission.

Rechargeable batteries vary by voltage, total charging capacity (ampere-hours) and weight. Depending on the motor and rechargeable battery used in electric bikes, its prices vary accordingly.

The Global Electric Bicycle Market covered in this report is segmented by Product Type Pedal Assist / eBike, Power On Demand, Power On Demand Pedal Assist, By Battery Type Li-ion, Lead Acid, others and by type of motor: hub motor, mid motor, others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

The high purchase and maintenance costs of electric bicycles (e-bikes) are expected to limit the growth of the e-bike market.The E-bike has a built-in electric motor and rechargeable batteries for transmission propulsion.

E-bikes are expensive due to their battery and motor installed. According to the eBikesHQ article, e-bikes cost between $ 600 and over $ 8,000, which is not an affordable option for many people. in developing countries.

In addition, the average battery replacement cost of e-bikes is between $ 350-450, which increases the overall cost of operating e-bikes, making it difficult for users to maintain them.

Hence, the high purchasing costs and maintaining the cost of electric bicycles are expected to limit the growth of the electric bicycles market.

The government subsidy on the sale of electric bicycles (E-bikes) is a major growth driver for the e-bike market.E-bike has a built-in electric motor and rechargeable batteries that reduce pollution by eliminating emissions of carbon dioxide in the environment.

Therefore, various government and non-government agencies are increasing e-bike sales by offering incentives and subsidies for the purchase of e-bikes. For example, in 2015, the Indian government announced an incentive program called Adoption and Making faster hybrid and electric bikes. Vehicles (FAME).

As part of the FAME II incentive program, in 2019 the government provides a grant of up to INR 10,000 for the purchase of electric scooters / electric bikes. Thus, government subsidies and incentives increase the growth of the electric bicycle market.

Companies operating in the electric bicycle market have started to implement artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency of electric bicycles. Artificial intelligence is used to provide features such as slip start, geolocation, verification real-time battery and anti-theft features.

Following the trend, in 2019 Revolt launched its RV 400 electric bike in India equipped with AI capabilities. The bike charged for 4 hours can travel a distance of 156 km and allows connectivity with Android and IOS phones to allow the user to check the range, the total number of driving hours and the diagnostics in real time. So, major industry players are investing in the trend of implementing AI in electric bikes.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064487/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________