MCI Onehealth Completes Acquisition of Khure Health Toronto Stock Exchange: DRDR

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (MCI) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led health technology company focused on improving access and quality Healthcare, has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares (the transaction) of Khure Health Inc. (Khure) pursuant to a share purchase agreement. The Khures Precision Medicine Platform leverages clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases and facilitate more personalized treatment. This strategic acquisition will enhance MCI’s data analytics offering through Khures’ continued work with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, Europe and Japan.

MCI has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure for a maximum amount of C $ 13.5 million, based on certain revenue milestones achieved by 2023. These milestones, once achieved, are expected to further propel MCI’s position as a leader in technology enabled healthcare. Khure is actively working with and / or developing rare and specialty disease programs with the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies and international disease associations. MCI expects Khure to continue its rapid growth by expanding its existing customer base, winning new customers and leveraging MCI’s large patient and physician base. Additionally, the integration of Khure into the MCI ecosystem is expected to improve opportunities for launching and participating in research initiatives that aid in the development of innovative treatment options.

Linking Khures’ functional clinical intelligence platform to our existing databases is a critical step in redefining how technology is used in MCI’s healthcare network. Identifying patients with rare, undiagnosed diseases gives primary care physicians the essential tools and technology to make significant progress towards a future of preventive care, says Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD, CEO of MCI. It’s also a very exciting time with Khure recently launching its new clinical trials offering that uses its AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials and accelerate scientific discovery. . This platform will help bring new precision medicines and critical clinical knowledge to benefit patients in need faster than ever.

Three hundred (300) million people worldwide and 1 in 12 Canadians are currently living with a rare disease that often goes undiagnosed due to complex diagnostic criteria. Currently, recognition of a rare disease can take an average of four years, putting patients at serious risk of missing the opportunity to intercept the progression of the disease in its early stages. Through the use of precision medicine, clinical data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Khure can enable primary care physicians to detect genetic and clinical markers of rare diseases in individuals, reducing thus the average diagnostic time.

By adding our clinical intelligence platform to MCI’s growing primary care and health technology operations, we believe our common goals of better understanding and diagnosing rare diseases among Canadians will advance significantly, said Don Watts, president of Khure.

MCI expects the Khure acquisition to increase Adjusted EBITDA, before synergies in the first full year of operations.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and physicians with cutting-edge technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce costs in healthcare. Having been in the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of the largest primary care networks in Canada with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients per year, and has completed over 200,000 telehealth visits. last year. MCI also offers a growing range of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 250 corporate clients. Led by a proven management team of experienced physicians and executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy focused on acquiring healthcare technologies and services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visitmcionehealth.com

