Explained: Why are the Delhis Covid-19 test numbers dropping?

Tests for the new coronavirus have collapsed in Delhi, which at one point boasted of performing around 1 lakh of tests per day.

After testing numbers of 98,957 and 99,230 on April 16 and 17, the city first slipped to 85,000-90,000 daily test numbers, then to around 70,000 between April 21 and April 25, eventually dropping to just 57,690 tests on April 26.

Getting a test has gotten more difficult by the day over the past week, with people trying and failing to book slots on several occasions. Home sample collection has been virtually halted by most labs, which complain of being overbooked and overworked.

What kind of testing has reduced in Delhi?

Delhi tested 1.08 lakh people on April 13, the city’s highest yet. Almost 74,000 RT-PCR tests were performed that day; Rapid Antigen tests were the fastest but the least reliable.

Over the past week, the number of RT-PCR tests considered the gold standard of testing has declined. This is concerning because there are larger changes in a person who has the infection sliding through the Rapid Antigen test than in an RT-PCR test.

In Delhi, the number of RT-PCR tests has gone from an average of around 64,000 per day to an average of around 45,000 per day over the past 6 days.

What is the difference between the two tests?

Both tests are performed using swabs from the throat and nose. Both are believed to detect the virus in samples.

While Rapid Antigen tests are faster, with a possible result in about 30 minutes, RT-PCR tests take at least an hour and a half to two hours to produce a result, and the actual time required to issue a report is almost always a lot more.

The sensitivity of the rapid antigen test (sensitivity is the ability of a test to correctly identify diseased individuals, calculated as the number of positives detected out of the number of diseased individuals tested) ranges from 50% to 85%, depending on the patient’s viral load.

The sensitivity of the RT-PCR test is much higher, reporting only 2% false negatives, or a sensitivity of up to 98%.

Most Rapid Antigen tests are conducted for rapid detection in markets, bus stations, train stations, etc. by government officials.

But why has Delhi suddenly started testing less?

On April 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said many private labs were taking more samples than their capacity and as a result test reports had been delayed.

Calling the delay criminal, the CM said it could mean the difference between life and death for some patients and ordered action against labs that continue to take more samples than they can handle.

As cases have increased dramatically, many labs have said many of their employees are down with Covid-19 and too overworked to do a large number of daily tests. The virtual end of home collection in recent times has contributed to the decline in the number of tests.

Delhi test reports are currently available after three days of testing on average; in some cases the waiting time is up to twice as long. Sources in the Delhi government, however, said sample collection is expected to resume this week as the labs have been able to eliminate almost all of their backlog of work. The reports should also be available within two days, they said.