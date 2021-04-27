US consumer confidence peaks in 14 months; house prices are skyrocketing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence peaked 14 months in April as increased COVID-19 immunizations and additional fiscal stimulus allowed more service businesses to reopen , stimulating demand and hiring by companies.

FILE PHOTO: A man shops, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on 5th Avenue in New York, United States, February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Tuesday’s optimistic Conference Board survey, which also showed a surge in vacation plans, suggested the economy continued to gain momentum into the start of the second quarter after what appears to have been robust growth. in the first three months of the year, according to many economists, the second strongest since 2003. This year, growth is expected to be the best in nearly four decades.

Consumers see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio. Led by heavy spending as households resume eating out, traveling and visiting stores, the economy is expected to pick up from the second quarter and likely continue through 2022.

The Conference Boards Consumer Confidence Index hit a reading of 121.7 this month. It was the highest level since February 2020, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and followed a reading of 109.0 in March. This is the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the index.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to rise to 113.0 in April.

The survey’s current condition measure, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, climbed to 139.6 from 110.1 last month. But the expectations index, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, rose to 109.8 from 108.3 in March.

The United States has expanded vaccine eligibility to U.S. adults, and more than half of that population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than a third of American adults are fully vaccinated.

Anxiety relief over the virus and the White House’s $ 1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package allowed for greater economic re-engagement. Retail sales hit a record high in March, and employers hired the most workers in seven months. Companies also invest in capital to stimulate production.

US stocks were mostly lower. The dollar was stable against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices have fallen.

BUBBLE VIEWPOINTS ON THE LABOR MARKET

The Conference Board is investigating the so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents’ opinions that jobs are plentiful or hard to come by, which reached a reading of 24.7 this month against 8 in March.

This measure is closely correlated with the unemployment rate in the closely-watched Labor Departments employment report, and suggested another month of successful job gains in April.

The improving economic climate is expected to be bolstered by the government’s first-quarter GDP snapshot on Thursday, which, according to a Reuters survey of economists, will likely show the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.1 % in the first three months of the year. It would be the second fastest growth rate since the third quarter of 2003 and would follow an expansion rate of 4.3% in the last three months of 2020 and a 33.4% increase in the third quarter of the last year.

The Conference Board survey showed that the share of consumers expecting an increase in their income over the next six months fell from 15.4% to 17.9% in March. The proportion forecasting a decline fell to 10.9% from 12.6% last month.

The survey also showed that more Americans were planning to go on vacation in the next six months, with that share rising to 43.3% from 34.0% in February when households were asked about the subject.

Many were planning to fly to their destinations, primarily the United States. This could give a powerful boost to the service sector, which has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Consumers also planned to buy big-ticket items like cars and homes, but fewer planned to buy home appliances compared to March.

Strong home buying intentions suggest that housing demand could remain strong and continue to push up prices as supply remains tight. The housing market is fueled by the demand for more spacious housing for home offices and schools.

Another report released on Tuesday showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index jumped 12% in February from a year ago, the fastest since February 2006 after rising 11.2% in January.

Accelerating house price inflation was corroborated by a third report showing that the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index climbed a record 12.2% on an annual basis in February after increasing 12.1% in January.