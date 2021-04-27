Business
Stock markets: know the reverse stock consolidation in BSE before investing
Most of us know that Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is Asia’s oldest stock exchange with around 5,000 companies listed on its buy and sell platform. The BSE classifies the stocks of different companies into various groups. It is essential that investors understand the nuances of this classification before investing.
Consolidation of shares
The grouping of actions is based on what the action represents. Accordingly, BSE classifies equity shares into several groups such as A, T, S, Z and B. A share classified in group A means that it is one of the most liquid shares among all listed shares, has higher trading volumes, and meets trade compliance. In addition, when a stock is placed in this category, it indicates that stock transactions are carried out under the normal continuous settlement process. To date, 387 companies are classified in this category.
The stocks classified in the T group are part of the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment. Shares belonging to this category are not permitted to trade on an intraday basis. So, investors or traders who like to buy these stocks should take delivery by paying the full amount. Shares of this group are frequently moved in and out of the exchange settlement to avoid speculation. To date, 368 shares fall into this category.
The shares of small and medium-sized companies are classified in the S group. Companies in this group have a turnover of Rs 5 crore and tangible assets worth Rs 3 crore. In general, these stocks have low volume and liquidity, and these stocks often witness frantic price movements. To date, 40 companies are listed in this group. Group Z was introduced by BSE in 1999. Stocks classified in this category are those that did not comply with certain BSE guidelines. These companies may not have met the stock exchange listing requirements, or may not have responded to complaints from investors, or may not have entered into prior arrangements with depositories such as CDSL and NSDL for the dematerialization of their shares. To date, 433 companies are placed in this group.
Group B includes all stocks that do not fall into any of the categories described above. In general, Group B shares register normal trading volumes and fall under the sliding settlement system. To date, 2216 companies are classified in group B.
What is the deduction?
In general, Group A stocks are good for trading and investing purposes. Group T shares are not necessarily risky as intraday trading is not allowed. Often, stocks in this category offer protection against speculative trading and disruptive price movements.
The risk of investing in S group stocks is that all companies are small and have low liquidity. One should avoid buying and selling Group Z class shares as they do not even meet BSE rating standards. Group B shares are one notch lower than Group A shares in terms of liquidity and other parameters set by the BSE.
In conclusion, it is essential that investors know the different groups of stocks and their characteristics before investing. However, an investor should opt for thorough due diligence before investing in the shares of any company, regardless of the group to which a company belongs.
Stock selection
- BSE classifies stocks into stocks into several groups such as A, T, S, Z and B based on what those stocks represent
- A group’s shares are the most liquid, have higher trading volumes and respect stock exchange compliance
- Group B shares register normal trading volumes and fall under the sliding settlement system
- The stocks of small and medium-sized companies are classified in Group S. These stocks have low volume and liquidity and often witness frantic price fluctuations.
The writer is professor of finance and accounting, IIM Tiruchirappalli
