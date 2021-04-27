Composition of the nomination committee of Orion Corporation Helsinki Stock Exchange: ORNBV





EXIT FROM THE ORION CORPORATION SCHOLARSHIP ON APRIL 27, 2021 at 7:50 p.m. EEST CORRECTION: Composition of the Orion Corporation nomination committee Orion corrects the stock market press release on the composition of the Company’s Nomination Committee published on April 27 at 6:20 p.m. EEST. In the original exchange statement, the company incorrectly stated that Erkki Etola and Matti Kavetvuo would be members of the nominating committee. In addition, Mikael Silvennoinen was absent from the composition of the Nomination Committee. The correct composition of the nomination committee and the corrected press release as a whole can be found below: Composition of the Orion Corporation nomination committee The board of directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following individuals to the company’s nominating committee: Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

From Timo Maasilta

Mikael silvennoinen

Heikki Westerlund

Jukka Ylpp Heikki Westerlund was elected chairman of the committee. The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Ordinary General Assembly concerning the composition of the Board. The essentials of the functioning of the nomination committee and a description of the process for electing its members are available at https://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board -committees /, one page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion group website. Orion Corporation Timo Lappalainen President and CEO Olli huotari SVP, corporate functions Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO

Phone. +358 10 426 3692 Editor:

Orion Corporation

The communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi Orion is a Finnish pharmaceutical company operating worldwide, a creator of wellness. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continually developing new drugs and treatment methods. The main therapeutic areas of Orions pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary drugs. Orions’ turnover in 2020 was € 1,078 million and the company had around 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orions A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

