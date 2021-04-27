OPEC + sticks to its intention to ease oil production cuts from May 1





DUBAI / MOSCOW / LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans to gradually ease oil production restrictions from May to July amid optimistic forecasts for a recovery in demand global and despite the surge in coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan. FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo displayed in this illustration photo, April 14, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo The group known as OPEC + scrapped plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, four OPEC + sources said, following Tuesday’s meeting of ministers who are members of a watchdog group on Wednesday. market. The panel decided to stick to policies broadly agreed upon at a previous April 1 OPEC + meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks. He said the next OPEC + ministerial meeting was scheduled for June 1 to review production levels for July and August. An OPEC + statement also confirmed the June 1 date for the next meeting. OPEC +, which is responsible for more than a third of global production, has reduced production by around 8 million barrels per day (b / d), or more than 8% of global demand. The reduction includes a voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd by Saudi Arabia. At the April 1 meeting, the group agreed to bring 2.1 million bpd back to the market from May to July, allowing the cuts to be reduced to 5.8 million bpd. In an OPEC + expert report, the group predicts that global oil demand in 2021 will increase by 6 million bpd, after falling 9.5 million bpd last year. But the group said that even though more than a billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered worldwide, it feared the surge in new cases of the virus in India, Brazil and Japan could derail the upturn in demand for crude oil. For a graph on the balances of the OPEC + oil market: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling from the previous session, with gains capped by growing concern over fuel demand in India, the world’s third-largest importer of crude. [O/R] The OPEC + report said it expected commercial oil inventories to reach 2.95 billion barrels in July, which would bring them below the 2015-2019 average, and expected that they remain below this average for the rest of the year. He said he saw inventories around 70 million barrels below average for all of 2021, a more optimistic outlook than his previous forecast of 20 million barrels below average. For a graph on OECD commercial oil stocks: Reporting by Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal, Olesya Astakhova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Ahmad Ghaddar; Written by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair

