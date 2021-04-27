On information disseminated via London Stock Exchange media sources: IGN





On the information disseminated via media sources concerning the incentive with a shareholding plan of the main executives and employees of BS companies inflammation group On April 27, 2021, the media published publications on the legitimacy of the incentive of key executives and employees with a shareholding plan (hereinafter the Plan) (hereinafter the Publications). AB Ignitis grup (hereinafter the Company) publishes an explanation to inform investors, the public and other market participants, so that they are not misled by the Publications. The company informs that the Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office, after receiving a statement from a private person, contacted the company and the relevant authorities to ask them to submit information related to the plan. The Company explains that after having carried out the initial public offer, the Company has been an issuer since October 7, 2020 whose shares are traded on a regulated public market, i.e. a listed company. The State owns 73.08% of the shares of the company, the remaining part 26.92% of the shares being traded on the regulated markets. The shares of the company can be acquired by private investors from Lithuania and abroad on regulated markets. This part of the shares, which is traded on regulated markets, is not an asset controlled by the State. Company shares would be awarded to employees and key executives as part of the incentive and compensation by transfer of shares held by the company, i.e. the company would acquire its own shares on the shares. regulated markets. Therefore, the shares owned by the state property right would not be allotted and this would not affect the size of the controlling stake (73.08%) of the controlling state shareholder at some point. title whatever. According to the evaluation of the company, the incentive of employees and managers with a share plan as part of the variable compensation is a modern process in line with international best practice and the law of the Republic of Lithuania. The Company is one of the first public enterprises to have started such a practice in Lithuania, so it is only natural that the authorities ask for a more detailed explanation and delve into the principles of a share plan as well as the legal regulation of these systems. According to the company’s assessment, neither the public interest nor legal acts were violated. The Company provides and will continue to provide all necessary information and will cooperate in any other capacity to explain that neither the public interest nor the legal acts have been violated. All information relating to the shareholding plan was disseminated via the securities markets, both stakeholders and shareholders as well as the public were informed of these processes. Information on the company compensation policy and updated share allocation rules approved at the general meeting of shareholders was announced on 25 M camber , the approved long-term incentive plan for executives was announced on March 22. The Company will inform of important events related to the Plan according to the procedure provided for in the legal acts. For more information please contact: Arthas kettler

Public Relations Manager at Ignitis Group

[email protected]

+370 620 76076

