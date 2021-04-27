Sun Country Airlines will offer non-stop flights from Green Bay





ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – If you’re looking to escape the cold of next winter, a new airline coming to the area can help you do that. Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is expected to welcome a new partner. Sun Country Airlines announced today that it will begin non-stop service from Green Bay to Florida and Arizona starting in December. Starting in December of this year, Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service to two major cities, Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona, said GRB airport manager Marty Piette. Piette says talks with Sun Country have been going on for three years, and while the pandemic has thrown a wrench into things, the timing couldn’t be better. The pandemic has obviously slowed things down a bit, but it has also presented opportunities, as now most of our traffic is leisure travelers, visiting friends and family, vacations, Piette says. Piette says airport traffic is now back to 75% of what it was before the pandemic, and for those looking to escape the cold next winter, now is the time to plan. And you can book now at suncountry.com for as little as $ 79 one way, so a very affordable opportunity to soak up the sun and the heat, says Jessica Wheeler, senior director of marketing for Sun Country Airlines. Seasonal service will operate from December through April, with flights twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. While the first year will be a market test, the airport is confident that the demand for flights will not be an issue. We’ve looked at the date, Sun Country has looked at the data, the market is there, so it’s about selling the service and making sure people know about the Sun Country brand, which is a great carrier and at low cost, so were pretty confident it will go well and lead to bigger and better things, says Piette. Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

