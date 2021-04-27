Stocks End Mixed Wobbly Day, S&P 500 Still Close to Record | Associated press

Stock indices closed a wobbly trading day on Wall Street with a mixed finish on Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 index just below its all-time high.

The benchmark slipped less than 0.1% after fluctuating between small gains and losses for much of the day. Losses in technology, healthcare, communications services and other sectors of the index outpaced gains in banks, industrials and energy companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended up being mostly flat, while the Nasdaq fell.

The jerky turn in the market came as investors pored over a mixed batch of quarterly business newsletters during the busiest week for earnings so far this season. UPS, Hasbro, and Archer-Daniels-Midland were among the winners after delivering results that wowed traders. Among the losers: Tesla, Eli Lilly and General Electric.

Investors expect U.S. business results, due this week, to show higher profits as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and consumer spending strengthens.

What really matters most is the advice they give, looking further into 2021 and beyond, said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. Many companies are ultimately trying to determine when the COVID-19 cloud is really going to rise.

The S&P 500 lost 0.90 points to 4,186.72. The index hit its last all-time high. The Dow barely recovered from a first slide, adding 3.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,984.93. The Nasdaq fell 48.56 points, or 0.3%, to 14,090.22. The high-tech index also set a record on Monday.

Small businesses have done better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 Index edged up 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 2,301.27.

The market has been volatile over the past few weeks as investors assess the performance of companies in the first quarter and any other information that can help paint a clearer picture of where the economy is heading. Vaulted UPS 10.4% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting a further increase in delivery volumes as well as profits well above what investors expected.

You’re here, whose inventory has skyrocketed in the past year, fell 4.5% despite a surge in sales of electric vehicles.

General Electric fell 0.6% after the struggling industrial giant reported a double-digit drop in revenue and a quarter of loss, as the company continues to struggle with its recovery plan. GE’s stock has been volatile this year, climbing to 80%.

Microsoft fell 3.1% in after-hours trading after releasing its quarterly results.

Beyond earnings, investors are watching the latest economic reports for more clues about the pace and extent of the economic recovery. Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second consecutive month in April, reaching the highest level since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, House prices in the United States rose in February at the fastest rate in nearly seven years, as strong housing demand collided with tight housing supply in the market.

the Federal Reserve a two-day political meeting begins on Tuesday. Investors expect the US central bank to keep its key rate close to zero and pump more money into the financial system through bond purchases.

Bond yields have remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.62% from 1.57% on Monday night.

Also in Washington, Wall Street will pay attention Speech by President Joe Biden at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The speech is expected to outline several parts of President Biden’s agenda, which will include increased infrastructure spending, a likely increase in taxes for the wealthy, as well as increased funding for government programs.

The question is, what does this mean, not only for corporate taxes, but also for personal taxes? Said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.