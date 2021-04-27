Oil surges despite OPEC + production surge amid COVID outbreak in India





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as OPEC, Russia and their allies agreed to stick to their plans to increase production slightly from May 1, which suggests that they do not see a lasting impact on demand from the coronavirus crisis in India. FILE PHOTO: A gas pump hangs from the ceiling of a gas station in Seoul on June 27, 2011. REUTERS / Jo Yong-Hak / File Photo OPEC +, as the producer group is known, also dropped plans to hold a full ministerial meeting on Wednesday, sources said. A technical meeting on Monday raised concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases, but kept its oil demand forecast unchanged. The panel decided to stick to policies broadly agreed upon at a previous April 1 OPEC + meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks. Brent crude ended the session up 77 cents, or 1.2%, at $ 66.42 a barrel after climbing to a session high of $ 66.51. US oil gained $ 1.03, or 1.7%, to settle at $ 62.94. Prices gave up some post-settlement gains in trade after U.S. crude inventories rose about 4.32 million barrels last week, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. OPEC + was expected to ease cuts in oil production slightly from May 1, as part of a plan agreed upon before the coronavirus outbreak in India. India, the world’s third largest importer of crude, recorded a daily increase of more than 300,000 cases for several days. It also reported a total of nearly 200,000 deaths. The possibility that the increase in OPEC + production could intersect with weakening demand for Asian oil suggests a possible end to the reduction in the global oil supply surplus that has supported the complex. over the past year, said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates. Record cuts in OPEC + supply last year have helped prices recover from historic lows. Most of the brakes are still in place, even after the plan to slightly increase production from May. With only a modest increase in production outside of OPEC + and OPEC + pursuing a cautious approach, we expect the oil market to be under-supplied by 1.5 million barrels per day this year and that the Brent will hit $ 75 a barrel in the second half of this year, UBS GWM analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. In another development that could potentially add supply to the market, talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Marguerita Choy, Barbara Lewis and Richard Pullin

