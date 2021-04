The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,175.09, up 4.53 points). Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.96 percent, to $ 9.29 on 16.9 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,175.09, up 4.53 points.) Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.96 percent, to $ 9.29 on 16.9 million shares. Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG). Materials. Down 11 cents, or 4.98%, to $ 2.10 on 8.2 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Finances. Up 36 cents, or 0.31%, to $ 117.11 on 7.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.81 percent, to $ 37.24 on seven million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Half a cent, or 1.39 percent, to 36.5 cents on 6.5 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up $ 1.11, or 1.87%, to $ 60.39 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down nine cents to $ 61.01. Rogers Communications Inc. is warning Canadians to be wary of text messages offering to reimburse customers for a system outage earlier this month. Screenshots shared on social media show text messages claiming to be from Rogers, asking recipients to click on a link to request their delivery. Rogers says he never sends a credit advice text message and anyone who receives such a message should not click on the link. The 4 p.m. wireless system outage on April 19 was attributed to a software upgrade, the company said. The next day, an email from Rogers to customers indicated that it would issue a credit for that day’s service on May’s wireless bills, with no action required from customers. A text message posted on social media incorrectly states that “R0GERS WIRELESS INC.” spelled with a zero instead of the letter O offers $ 50 credit if people click on a link provided. The $ 50 flat rate is wrong, Rogers says, because the credit amount will vary depending on the wireless plan. Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.B). Down $ 1.85, or 5.2%, to $ 33.55. The CEO of Videotron is leaving the company at a critical time for the wireless sector and will be replaced by Pierre Karl Péladeau, who will lead the company at the head of Quebecor Inc. more than two years, Jean-François Pruneau resigned as of June 4 to concentrate on personal investment projects. His departure marks the third leadership change at the wireless cable company in seven years. RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds called the announcement a “negative surprise”, especially since Pruneau’s arrival at the head of Videotron was relatively recent. Quebecor’s main subsidiary is due to participate in the wireless spectrum auction next month, which will be critical to the future of fifth generation (5G) network services. In addition, Peladeau has shown some interest in Freedom Mobile, which is owned by Shaw, in order to expand its wireless activities outside of Quebec. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 27, 2021. The Canadian Press







