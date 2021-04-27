Amgen profit, sales fall on falling drug prices; stocks fall 3.4%





(Reuters) – U.S. biotech Amgen Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter sales and profits fell due to a 7% drop in net drug prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued to limit patient interactions with health care providers. FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company’s office in South San Francisco, Calif. October 21, 2013. REUTERS / Robert Galbraith Amgen shares were down 3.4% to $ 246.50 after hours. The company’s quarterly adjusted earnings per share fell 12% from a year earlier to $ 3.70, below the $ 4.04 forecast by Wall Street analysts, as calculated by Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter fell 4% to $ 5.9 billion – also below analysts’ estimates of $ 6.26 billion. Net income fell 8% to $ 2.83 per share. They are typically weakest in the first quarter due to seasonality in patient volumes, then rebound in the second quarter following a pickup in purchasing habits and patient volumes, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a report. E-mail. For the full year, Amgen said it still expects adjusted earnings of $ 16.00 to $ 17.00 per share on revenue of $ 25.8 billion to $ 26.6 billion. dollars, but lowered its forecast for net EPS to a range of $ 9.11 to $ 10.71 from $ 12.12 to $ 13.17. The company said it now expects a 2021 net tax rate of 14% to 15.5% – down from a previous estimate of 11% to 12.5%. Its adjusted tax rate is now expected to be between 13.5% and 14.5%, down from 13% to 14% previously. We felt the impact of the pandemic in January and February, and we started to see a recovery in March, a trend that appears to continue in April as well, Amgen chief executive Robert Bradway said during a conference call with investors. Company officials said Amgen continues to expect the net selling prices of its drugs in 2021 to drop by a mid-double digit rate due to increased competition, especially from generics. and cheaper biosimilars. In the first quarter, sales of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fell 20% to $ 924 billion, below analysts’ estimates at $ 1.1 billion. Sales of the new migraine drug Aimovig fell 7% from a year earlier to $ 66 million for the quarter, well below the $ 95.7 million projected by analysts. But sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 25% to $ 286 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $ 251 million. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review status to sotorasib, Amgens’ investigational lung cancer drug, in February. The company said on Tuesday it was studying different doses of the drug and expects to have data from combination studies in the second half of this year. Reporting by Deena Beasley; Edited by David Gregorio

