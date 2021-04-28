2021 starts interesting Paris Stock Exchange: CGM

Connect with us

Quarterly financial information as of March 31, 2021
IFRS – Regulated information – Unaudited

Cegedim: 2021 gets off to an interesting start

  • Q1 revenue at constant scope was up 1.0% compared to 2020.
  • Q1 revenue at constant scope was up 4.2% compared to 2019.
  • We confidently plan to meet our business goals for 2021.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, April 27, 2021, after market close

Cegedim published in consolidated Q1 2021 turnover of 122.5 million, up 0.8% as reported and up 1.0% and 4.2% like-for-like compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The situation remains unstable, uncertainties persist and we are still feeling the effects of the health crisis. However, after relatively stable months in January and February, business resumed in March. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, sales increased by 4.2% at constant scope, and we are therefore confident in our ability to achieve a good performance this year.r.

Laurent Labrune,

Deputy CEO of Cegedim

Returned

First shiftChange Q1 2021/2020Q1 change 2021/2019
in millions20212020ReportedLFL(1)LFL(2)
Software and services68.869.1(0.4)%(0.1)%+ 3.0%
Sink21.020.4+ 3.3%+ 3.4%+ 4.3%
Data and Marketing19.918.9+ 5.6%+ 5.7%+ 5.4%
BPO11.712.3(5.2)%(5.2)%+ 8.0%
Business and others1.00.9+ 21.3%+ 21.3%+ 17.2%
Cegedim122.5121.5+ 0.8%+ 1.0%+ 4.2%

(1)At constant scope and exchange rates. Scope effects were almost nil and currency translation had a negative impact of 0.2 pp due to pound sterling.

(2)At constant scope and exchange rates. In 2020, the 1.8 million affected by scope effects, i.e. 1.5pp, was mainly due to the sale of almost all of the business activities of Pulse systems Inc in the United States in August 2019, which was partially offset by the acquisitions of Cosytec in France in July 2019, and NetEDI in the United Kingdom in August 2019.

Analysis of business trends by division

The turnover of the Q1 2021 division amounted to 68.8 million, almost stable compared to 2020, and up 3% compared to 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

Revenue is stable as growth in software business was offset by a negative base effect from IT services for UK doctors in 2020, the NHS requested specific developments which generated one-off revenue.

In the project business, which mainly concerns the health insurance sector and which had been at a standstill for several months, activity resumed, with the Group’s technological advances being rewarded with several major new contracts.

The turnover of the Q1 2021 division amounted to 21.0 million, up 3.4% compared to 2020 and 4.3% compared to 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

The digitization of processes in all sectors has made significant progress, driven by contracts signed in Q4 2020. This growth was partly slowed down by:

  • International activities, with strict lockdowns in Germany and UK. However, the upturn in activity in these two countries bodes well for a return to growth in H2.
  • Health flows, as the French avoid medical care during Covid-19 restriction periods.

The turnover of the Q1 2021 division amounted to 19.9 million, up 5.7% compared to 2020 and 5.4% compared to 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

Data business has experienced strong growth due to the pandemic. The pharmacy advertising activity in France continues to recover.

The turnover of the Q1 2021 division amounted to 11.7 million, down 5.2% compared to 2020 and up 8.0% compared to 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

This activity, which includes a significant portion of outsourced management services for health insurance funds and mutuals, has been hit hard because the French have delayed or avoided medical care due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The turnover of the Q1 2021 division amounted to 1.0 million, up 21.3% compared to 2020 and 17.2% compared to 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

Strong points

To the company’s knowledge, there have been no events or changes during the first quarter of 2020 that would significantly modify the Group’s sales.

Important post transactions and events March 31, 2021

To the company’s knowledge, there has been no post-closing event or change likely to significantly modify the Group’s financial situation.

Outlook

With Q1 2021 at constant scope(1) revenue up 1.0%, the Group maintains its growth forecast for the 2021 financial year of around 2% at constant scope(1) turnover and around 4% of current operating income(1).

The Group does not plan to make any significant acquisitions in 2021. Finally, the group does not provide any estimates or forecasts of results.

WEBCAST IN APRIL 27, 2021 AT 6.15 p.m. (PARIS TIME)
The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.com/webcast
The presentation of sales for the first quarter of 2021 is available at:

  • On the website: https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/presentations.aspx
  • And on the Cegedim IR smartphone application, available on

Financial calendar

2021June 17

July 27 after closing

September 16 after closing

September 17

October 28 after closing

Meeting of shareholders

Q2 2021 revenue

H1 2021 results

SFAF meeting

Q3 2021 revenue

Warning
This press release is available in French and English. In the event of a difference between the two versions, the original French version prevails. It was sent to Cegedims authorized distributor on April 27 2021, at 5.45 p.m. Paris time at the earliest.
The figures quoted in this press release include indications on Cegedim’s future financial performance targets. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group’s general management at the time of publication of this press release and naturally involves risks and uncertainties. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, see chapter 7, Risk management, section 7.2, Risk factors and insurance, and chapter 3, Overview of the financial year, section 3.6, Outlook, of 2020 Universal Registration Document completed with the AMF on April 16, 2021 under the number D.21-0320.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare and B2B ecosystems, and a publisher of business software for healthcare and healthcare professionals. ‘insurance. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and achieved a turnover of nearly 500 million in 2020.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To find out more, visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media relations
and communications manager
Phone: +33 (0) 1 49 09 68 81
[email protected]		Jan Eryk UMIASTOWSKI
Cegedim
Chief Investment Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +33 (0) 1 49 09 33 36
[email protected]		Cline PARDO
suPR
Media relations
Phone: + 33 (0) 6 52 08 13 66
+33 (0) 6 80 80 83 97
[email protected]

Appendices

Breakdown of turnover by quarter and by division

in thousandsQ1Q2Q3T4Total
Software and services68.868.8
Sink21.021.0
Data and Marketing19.919.9
BPO11.711.7
Business and others1.01.0
Group consolidated turnover122.5122.5
in thousandsQ1Q2Q3T4Total
Software and services69.164.468.075.5277.2
Sink20.418.019.022.079.4
Data and Marketing18.919.619.030.387.8
BPO12.311.612.013.048.9
Business and others0.90.91.01.03.6
Group consolidated turnover121.5114.7118.9141.8496.9

Breakdown of turnover by geographic area and by division as of March 31, 2021

as a% of consolidated salesFranceEMEA ex. FranceAmericas
Software and services81.3%18.6%0.1%
Sink93.6%6.4%0.0%
Data and Marketing97.1%2.9%0.0%
BPO100.0%0.0%0.0%
Business and others99.5%0.5%0.0%
Cegedim87.9%12.0%0.1%

Breakdown of sales by currency and by division as of March 31, 2021

as a% of consolidated saleseuroGBPOther
Software and services84.0%13.9%2.1%
Sink96.5%3.5%0.0%
Data and Marketing97.1%0.0%2.9%
BPO100.0%0.0%0.0%
Business and others100.0%0.0%0.0%
Cegedim90.0%8.4%1.6%

Q1 2021 Turnover by sector

First shift
in millions20212020LFL changeReported chg.
Health insurance, HR and e-services85.282.7+ 3.1%+ 3.1%
Health professionals36.238.0(4.0)%(4.6)%
Business and others1.00.9+ 21.3%+ 21.3%
Cegedim122.5121.5+1.0%+0.8%

Sector / division comparison

Q1 2021
in millionsHealth insurance, HR and e-servicesHealth professionalsTotal
Software and services32.636.268.8
Sink21.00.021.0
Data and Marketing19.90.019.9
BPO11.70.011.7
Business and others0.00.01.0
Cegedim85.236.2122.5

  • Cegedim_Revenue_1Q2021_ENG

